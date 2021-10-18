A Waldorf man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly trying to stealing catalytic converters, car batteries and other items.
Hunter James Carlson, 22, is being charged with third-degree burglary, attempted theft and possession of burglary or theft tools, all felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place this summer in rural Waseca County.
According to the criminal complaint, a Waseca County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in rural Waseca County on June 23 when he observed two males fleeing from a property on 105th Street. The vehicle left on the property was linked to Carlson, who is a suspect in many area burglaries and thefts, according to the report. A drone was deployed to locate the two males, later identified as Carlson and William Joseph Wieseler, 34, also of Waldorf.
A key that matched the ignition of the car left on the property was found on Carlson’s person, according to court documents.
Law enforcement surveyed the property and reportedly found doors open on several vehicles, hoods open, open glove boxes and a catalytic converter that had been freshly cut off and placed on top of another vehicle. A shop/outbuilding on the property had also allegedly been entered and gone through.
According to the report, a search warrant was granted and executed the following day for the vehicle that was located on the property and connected to Carlson. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement reportedly located three catalytic converters, copper pip, three car batteries and bongo wooden drums, as well as reciprocating saws, cordless tool batteries, saw blades and other various tools. A phone and tools found inside the vehicle had “Hunter” written on them, according to the complaint. Numerous pieces of mail, vehicle titles and other documents that belonged to the victims were allegedly found inside the vehicle.
The estimated damage to the vehicles totals $2,322, plus all the vehicles had to be towed for an additional $435 per vehicle, according to court documents.
Carlson has a previous felony conviction in 2018 for drug possession. He is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $30,000. Carlson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.
Charges in relation to this incident have not yet been filed against Wieseler, but in March he was charged with felony third-degree burglary for his part in a string of thefts of catalytic converters in the area. He pleaded guilty in October and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 23.