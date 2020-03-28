The planning of deciding on the flowers for next year in Waseca starts nearly after this year’s flowers and plants have just gone into the ground for this year.
The Waseca Parks Department maintains around 44 hanging flower baskets downtown, five at Tink Larson Field and seven at the water park, not to mention the work that goes into each park.
“Each year we don’t plant the same thing,” Waseca Public Works Park Division employee Jolene Gundermann said. “You want bright flowers to draw people into the park to look. Right now I’m kind of thinking about things that attract pollinators.”
The Parks Department maintains 200 acres of park land, including 15 parks and planning takes place in earnest in the winter months, though Gundermann always has ideas.
“I’m always thinking, constantly thinking about what I want to do next,” she said. “I jot it down on pieces of paper and once my pieces of paper get so heavy in my pocket, I have to go through them.”
Gundermann stockpiles ideas for what to plant in Waseca when she travels across the state. Oftentimes she stops into Northfield or Medford to see what those towns have done. She also spends part of her summer traveling by wagon to help raise money for Special Olympics with the annual Wagon Trail.
“I pretty well check out every town as I’m going through on my travels,” Gundermann said. “July and August, there’s always pretty much looking at trees and flowers all the time. Sometimes it just hits you.”
In 2018 as Waseca celebrated its sesquicentennial, flowers in the colors of all the schools into town popped up. Blue and gold flowers for Waseca High School, maroon and gold for the University of Minnesota campus in Waseca and red and white for Sacred Heart.
“Jolene has done quite a bit as far as laying out and determining what plants should go where,” Waseca Park Superintendent Brad Dushaw said. “Jolene and other staff do the prep work and planting, maintaining, weeding throughout the season.”
The Parks Department has added a landscape area to Northeast Park in recent years and Gundermann tries to pick the plants she thinks will do well in different areas.
“I really read a lot about the plants, trees, shrubs, flowers,” she said. “I try to get it so they fit the site. The plant you want to use actually fits where you want to use it. Many times I find that one didn’t like being planted in all that wetness. We thought it was going to be hot and dry in a certain spot.”
The Parks Department has two other full-time staff members in Loy Spies and Brett Van Der Horst. The department adds eight seasonal employees as well.
The Parks Department works hard to combat invasive species and emerald ash borer. These days the staff encounters Japanese knotweed and buckthorn.
Gundermann received her degree in horticulture and landscape management at the University of Minnesota and first started working in the field at the University of Minnesota campus in Waseca. She spent 13 years working at Carleton College on the grounds crew there, commuting from Waseca before getting a job with the Waseca Parks Department.
Dushaw has worked with the city for three years after stops in Owatonna and the St. Paul Parks Department.
As for what to expect this year around Waseca, Gundermann wants it to stay a surprise.
“I’m not positive what that’s going to look like exactly but we hope it’s going to be beautiful,” she said. “Cross your fingers.”