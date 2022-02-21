...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief intermittent freezing
drizzle is possible when the precipitation starts before
changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Waseca residents gathered Sunday on the south end of Clear Lake to fly kits and see giant balloons float in the sky. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)
Who says flying kites is only for the summer? Certainly not the people of Waseca.
The Waseca Sleigh and Cutter festival held a kite festival Sunday at the south end of Clear Lake.
It was a beautiful day for residents to gather to fly kites that could be seen from State Street. The event had large balloons featuring yellow, purple and blue whales, giant squids of different designs, animals and even Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Children were running around with their kites, playing on the ice and snow, attendees brought their furry friends, and those who didn’t want to fly a kite were enjoyed the beautiful view.
“It’s a great day for this,” said Mirtha Gallegos, a resident of Waseca. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather.”
Ice fishers also got to enjoy the show as they caught fish.
“It is great to see,” said a local ice fisher. “It sometimes gets long waiting for a bite, but today I have something to look at.”
This past weekend was filled with multiple Sleigh and Cutter events, but there are a few more in the books before the event buttons up for the year.
At noon Saturday, near Boathouse Grill and Bar, will be the Waseca Vintage (Kruger) Snowmobile Ice Drags, and later that night, shortly after sunset, will be the Better Days Ahead fireworks display.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, will be the Children’s Dream Catcher annual fundraiser at the Star Fire Event Center. An auction, meat raffles and bingo will be available for residents to participate in.
And last but not least, Sunday, March 7, is the Flags for Vets. This event supports service and veterans’ families who have lost a member to suicide. The walk travels north around Clear Lake and continues south.