Who says flying kites is only for the summer? Certainly not the people of Waseca.

The Waseca Sleigh and Cutter festival held a kite festival Sunday at the south end of Clear Lake.

Waseca residents gathered Sunday on the south end of Clear Lake to fly kits and see giant balloons float in the sky. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)

It was a beautiful day for residents to gather to fly kites that could be seen from State Street. The event had large balloons featuring yellow, purple and blue whales, giant squids of different designs, animals and even Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Some of the kites and balloons present were giant whales of different colors, squids of different designs, and animals. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)

Children were running around with their kites, playing on the ice and snow, attendees brought their furry friends, and those who didn’t want to fly a kite were enjoyed the beautiful view.

“It’s a great day for this,” said Mirtha Gallegos, a resident of Waseca. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather.”

Other kites seen were birds with tassels blowing in the wind and Clifford the Big Red Dog. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)

Ice fishers also got to enjoy the show as they caught fish.

“It is great to see,” said a local ice fisher. “It sometimes gets long waiting for a bite, but today I have something to look at.”

This past weekend was filled with multiple Sleigh and Cutter events, but there are a few more in the books before the event buttons up for the year.

At noon Saturday, near Boathouse Grill and Bar, will be the Waseca Vintage (Kruger) Snowmobile Ice Drags, and later that night, shortly after sunset, will be the Better Days Ahead fireworks display.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, will be the Children’s Dream Catcher annual fundraiser at the Star Fire Event Center. An auction, meat raffles and bingo will be available for residents to participate in.

And last but not least, Sunday, March 7, is the Flags for Vets. This event supports service and veterans’ families who have lost a member to suicide. The walk travels north around Clear Lake and continues south.

