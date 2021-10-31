A Waseca man will serve a week in jail and five years probation after he assaulted someone who threw pizza at him.
David Alberto Garcia, 23, was sentenced in September after he pleaded guilty in July to felony third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm. Per the plea agreement, a misdemeanor domestic assault charge was dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded on April 19 to a report of a domestic assault where the victim said Garcia had punched them in the face after she threw a piece of pizza at him. Garcia told offices he "freaked out" and started hitting the victim and would not stop.
Court records show the victim sustained a chipped tooth from the assault.
Judge Carol Hanks sentenced Garcia to 10 days in the Waseca County Jail on work release with three days credit for time already served. Per his probation, Garcia is prohibited from voting and the use or possession of firearms and ammunition. He must also complete cognitive skills training and a domestic abuse evaluation.