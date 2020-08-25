Nonprofits are in need of help due to the effects of COVID-19.
COVID-19 has affected numerous industries with nonprofits among the hurting. All have struggled adjusting to changes through the pandemic and for nonprofits, donations were among the biggest hit.
“Based on a small survey, 80 percent of nonprofits were down 50 percent or more of their budgeted income,” Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch said of a survey done earlier this summer. “That’s pretty significant. Nonprofits obviously rely on donations, memberships or events and if you can’t have an event you can’t raise money.”
The pandemic kept some nonprofits closed for more than two months, while some still have not yet reopened, affecting donations and the ability to serve the communities in the area.
The Waseca Neighborhood Service Center is an example of one of the nonprofit organizations that has yet to open since March, due to COVID-19. The Waseca Food Shelf kept its doors open during the pandemic by going to appointments only with 30-minute slots for people. The Janesville Community Food Shelf and the Area Food Shelf of New Richland are open again as well.
In Janesville, the food shelf is open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to noon. The New Richland Food Shelf is open the first and third Tuesday of the month from 1 to 6 p.m. or by appointment.
“We’ve seen a decrease in people especially, since the stimulus checks went out,” Waseca Food Shelf Coordinator Niki Schaffer said. “There’s still our regulars that come, but we really have not seen an increase in people and I thought it would be the other way around.”
Schaffer said the Waseca Food Shelf received more food and monetary donations during COVID-19, even with the Neighborhood Service Center closed and not contributing to the food shelf as usual. Since the start of COVID-19 the food shelf has received multiple grants to help with food and operations as well as.
The food shelf received a grant for $3,000 from the Mankato Area United Way and the Neighborhood Service Center received a grant of $3,000 from the City of Waseca and Waseca County combined. The Neighborhood Service Center profits generally help pay for operation costs at the food shelf, so the grant from the city and county will be partially used toward the food shelf.
“It’s (food shelf) very important because food insecurity happens a lot more than you think,” Schaffer said. “Behind closed doors you don’t know the families that are struggling and the kids and the elderly need to eat and those are the two groups we take care of the most.”
At the Janesville Food Shelf community members can stop in during open hours and shop with their mask on, if they don’t want to go in, they can call ahead and have the food boxed up to pick up or if they want to participate in the truck-to-trunk program they must sign up ahead of time due to limited supplies.
“Inside we have really slowed down,” Kay Gottschalk with the Janesville Food Shelf said. “People are still afraid of coming in, but we will do pre-packed boxes and drop them in their trunk if that works best for them or if they want to call and shop they can do that or with a mask shop for themselves whatever their comfort level is.”
The Art Center is also open again, but with limited hours of Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 7 p.m. The Art Center moved one of the gallery displays to the window so more people can enjoy it. Some of the galleries will be shown virtually online as well as in person.
These nonprofit services rely on grants and on donations, but COVID-19 has made it tougher to ask for donations or collect donations.
“I was very happy that the county COVID-19 relief included nonprofits of all kinds,” Fitch said. “I think about the Neighborhood Service Center and the food shelf and there’s those service-oriented nonprofits and the cultural nonprofits and enrichment places that also couldn’t have people come into their spaces and it’s harder to collect donations that they rely on. It’s hard to ask people for money when they’re struggling.”
Art Center Executive Director Andrew Breck said he has taken a cut in his hours to help with expenses as well as being frugal with funds.
“We’re really looking for grants and donations to help us through this time,” Breck said. “Luckily, we have great membership and overall our membership donations are up. I think people appreciate what we are doing and see the effect we have on the community.”
But new memberships and walk-in donations have slowed.
“Unfortunately we aren’t getting walk-in donations or new memberships right now with everything that is going on and we’re trying to do the best we can under the circumstances,” Breck said. “And really just trying to push forward and stay an integral part of the community as best we can and as safe as we can.”
Last week, the Art Center offered a summer art camp for kids.
“At summer camp the kids were just so excited to be near other kids and have fun outside and have the experience of summer and experience of being a kid that was really awesome to see.
These nonprofits were eligible to for Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, loans that helped many in the county.
The Chamber of Commerce is a resource for many businesses and nonprofits in the Waseca area, but it is also a nonprofit itself. The chamber is a 501 © 6 nonprofit and was not eligible for the PPE loans.
According to Fitch Waseca has not lost a nonprofit organization to COVID-19.
“Nonprofits enrich a community,” Fitch said. “Whether it’s cultural, an athletic booster club or helping serve an underserved community. Nonprofits are necessary in a community to make it whole.”