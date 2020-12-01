After more than a decade of work by the Historical Preservation Committee, Waseca’s downtown has been officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Historic Downtown in Waseca stretches from the 3rd Avenue NE/NW and 2nd Avenue SE/SW, roughly bounded by 2nd Street NW/SW and 2nd Street NE/SE in Waseca.
New banners, designed by Waseca Art Center Executive Director Andrew Breck recognizing the designation of a historic downtown, will be displayed downtown in the spring of 2021, along with new street signs that will be added, according to Assistant to the City Manager Mike Anderson.
HPC board members, city council members, city staff and many others spent countless hours researching the buildings of downtown to complete the necessary steps and applications to be approved for the National Register.
Impact of being on the National Register
Being a part of the National Register of Historic Places will directly impact the economy of Waseca by drawing in tourists as well as benefit the building owners through tax credit programs, HPC board members said.
“Right away, my first thing is the economic piece that historical downtown brings into a community,” said Joan Mooney, executive director of programs and research at the Waseca County History Center. “And that is so complementary to what these downtown business owners have been trying to do, attract outside people too to come into our region to spend the night in our hotels, to spend the money at these local bars, restaurants. There is a real strong economic engine that goes with historic districts downtown.”
City Councilor and HPC member Les Tlougan said there are people who travel specifically to places on the National Register, which will help increase the tourism of Waseca. Along with increased tourism, the designation allows those building owners to apply for a historic tax credit.
Prior to applying to be on the National Register, the HPC held multiple meetings for building owners to attend and ask questions about what it means to own a building in a historic district. Tlougan said three building owners showed up to the last meeting before sending the application to the state, but the HPC is continuing to work on educating the building owners.
According to the Waseca HPC Downtown Preservation Guideline book, there is a federal historic preservation tax credit if a building owner wants to rehabilitate their historic buildings. The guide states that commercial, industrial and rental residential structures that are individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places or within a National Register district qualify for a 20% investment tax credit.
The Minnesota Historic Preservation Tax Credits also allows building owners in the historic district a state income tax credit equal to 20% of the cost of rehabilitating a qualifying historic property.
Reaching the point of being officially listed on the National Register of Historic Place took multiple steps.
“It's not a simple process,” Mooney said. “It’s refining and refining until everything is in perfect order. It’s hard, it's not easy by any means.”
The HPC first had to apply to be a certified local government that operates under the city of Waseca. The HPC is a commission under the city's umbrella and its a working relationship between the city, the HPC.
"(The HPC) has to be valued all the way around to keep working together to keep getting new gains," Mooney said.
Funding
Being a certified local government allowed the HPC to apply for more grants and for state grants that covered most of the cost to be listed on the National Register.
The entire process over the years to become a historic downtown cost about $30,000, with little of that money coming from the city.
Waseca was required to match the amount granted for some of the grants, but most of the city's required cost was paid in staff time completing the research for the application process. The funds came from state and federal funding, with some grants awarded from the Waseca Area Foundation from the EF Johnson Foundation specifically.
The HPC was also able to use Legacy money from the state of Minnesota. This is a three-eighths of 1% sales tax that was passed by Minnesota residents in 2008 that lasts through 2034. The tax revenue is split between four funds with the arts and cultural heritage fund, where the HPC falls into, receiving about 20% of the additional sales tax dollars.
Mooney commented that the relationship between the HPC and the city council has allowed the HPC to write grant applications and receive funds to keep moving forward with the designation of a historic downtown.
Steps to becoming a Historic Downtown
Thomas Zahn and Associates in St. Paul completed the next step in the application process by preparing a city of Waseca Historic Context Study, which outlined the significance of cultural resources of varied sites, structures, districts and other elements in Waseca. It was done to create an organizational tool for defining the community's history and evaluating its resources.
According to the context study, the findings also assist commissioners in making difficult decisions about the preservation of buildings, sites, and structures that best represent Waseca’s history, and to target future preservation efforts in the areas where they are most effective.
Following the context study, a Reconnaissance Survey of Three of the City’s Oldest Residential Neighborhoods and Comprehensive Survey of Waseca’s Historic Central Business District was completed by Zahn in 2012. That survey involved researching all buildings in the designated areas for when each was built, building type, what it was used for and any other history of each building that could be found.
“That took awhile and that was where we ended up doing some work,” Tlougan said.
From the context study and the survey the HPC, with help from Zahn, created the City of Waseca Downtown Preservation Design Guidelines in 2014 for businesses and residents to use when remodeling or renovating a historic building.
Once the studies were completed the HPC was able to start the application process for applying to be on the National Register of Historic Places. In November 2019 the HPC submitted the final application to the State Historic Preservation Office. The State Historic Preservation Review Board voted to move the application forward to the National Park Service for final approval for the Waseca Downtown Historic District.
In January 2020, the HPC received the news that Waseca would be added to the list of National Register for Historic Places.
The boundaries of the Historic District of Waseca have been set, but the HPC can apply to expand the area when and if there is a desire to do so. Tlougan said he'd like to consider is other structures around town that aren’t as old as the Historic area downtown but meet the 50 years or older criteria.
“You can add to your district,” Mooney said. “It’s something that I'd like to keep on the table. The problem is when you have buildings that have been removed, it leaves gaping holes in your boundaries and one of the problems we had is we had to have a consolidated stretch, so just pushing to include the mills and the train depot is something I would really like to establish in the future. First, we just had to establish the district itself and you can always add to it.”