On Monday, the Minnesota Prairie County Alliance was notified that the local three-county human services agency will be required to help pay off $8.8 million in funds that state improperly billed the federal government for substance abuse treatment services that were provided in facilities that were not eligible for federal matching funds.
The improper payments was part of more than $10 million in payments that the Minnesota Department of Human Services has uncovered that counties and tribes are now on the hook to help pay the money back. The discrepancies include payments for substance abuse providers, a welfare assistance program, and child foster care services. This comes on top of a recent discovery of $29 million in overpayments the department made to two state tribes over a span of more than a decade for substance abuse treatments.
“This is just an unfortunate turn of events,” said Jane Wilcox Hardwick, the executive director of MnPrairie that serves as the human services provider for Waseca, Steele and Dodge counties. “It makes it difficult to plan and manage fiscally at the local level.”
Spanning the timeframe of January 2014 to May 2019, MnPrairie will need to contribute an estimated $146,000 to help pay back the improper payments made by DHS. The total is a combination of funding for services in all three counties they serve.
“The programs that are impacted here are complicated programs with complex federal and state requirements,” Hardwick explained. “What’s not yet clear is what the timelines is for counties to reimburse DHS. We are working closely with the Association of Minnesota Cities and talking with the Legislature and DHS to determine the next step.”
A letter sent to county partners by DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead on Monday stated that DHS will be unable to reimburse claims submitted for Title IV-E funding for CCI facilities during the aforementioned time period. The letter also stated that DHS underestimated the county share for payments toward substance use disorder treatment in IMD settings, therefore resulting in collecting additional share of the cost from counties.
“We understand the significance of this issue and the frustration it’s likely to cause,” Harpstead wrote. “I want to work closely with county representatives to figure out how these funds can be recouped in a timeframe that best allows you to plan for and mitigate the impacts.”
According to Hardwick, federal law prohibits Medicaid federal funding to be used in residential treatment programs for mental health and substance use that are more than 16 beds.
“The way that this is articulated in federal law is very complicated and it’s my understanding that until recently DHS was not aware that a number of these facilities did not qualify for federal match,” Hardwick added. “This is affecting counties and tribes across the state, though they have not inappropriately billed for anything. It’s all a matter of how the state was managing funding for Medicaid and Title IV-E.”
“Federal programs are very complicated and the staff at the state level are doing their best to administer funding within federal requirements,” she continued. “Sometimes mistakes are made.”
On top of the $8.8 million for substance abuse treatment services that will need to be repaid, DHS must also cover $727,000 it improperly used from individuals for overpayments in cash welfare assistance. Counties and tribes will also not receive reimbursements for more than $600,000 in payments to foster care facilities where some adult staff had yet to get required background checks.
Minnesota Public Radio News reported that Gov. Tim Walz and his administration are working to root out past issues and correct them.
“These are not the last of the issues we are going to surface,” Walz said. “Our goal is to put a plan in place to change the process, to work with Legislature to find a way to make this agency as effective and efficient as possible.”
MPR also reports that the news, among other controversies, has trigged a discussion at the State Capital about trying to break up the massive agency, the largest in state government with a budget of $18 billion every two years. Legislators plan to discuss breaking up the agency when they reconvene in February.