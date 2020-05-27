After residents asked about plans to reopen, the Janesville City Council voted to send resolutions to Gov. Tim Walz and discussed outdoor seating options for businesses.
At the Tuesday, May 26 council meeting community members had to wait in the hallway to abide by social distancing guidelines in order to speak during public forum about businesses being affected by COVID-19.
Numerous resident of Janesville approached the council to urge them to speak out to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and to ask the council to implement COVID-19 preparedness plans to allow businesses to reopen June 1.
The council discussed a COVID-19 resolution letter to Walz and outdoor seating for restaurants.
“I come before you all to ask the city for your consideration of what's going on with business closures (temporary closures) that continue on,” resident Brett Miller said. “We've gone through a couple of months and numbers just aren’t matching up with what's going on with closures. I’m asking the city council to take deep consideration of what’s happening here. The city businesses, the Purple Goose, our salons, barber shop. Allegedly, those are to be opened up June 1. Yet we see that the Governor continues on with those closures. Not allowing the salons and barber shops to open. I'm asking you to take a look at that deep and hard with your resolution today. That they do open June 1.”
Councilor Melissa Kopachek asked Miller for some ideas on how to allow business to open safely and how to work with outdoor space for restaurants.
Miller briefly mentioned a few ideas such as blocking off portions of a street or salons and barbers moving outside or working with masks.
“I don't know, it’s been really hard to sit back and watch it (the business opening date) get kicked down the road, kicked down the road,” Miller continued. “Before any businesses collapse in Janesville I just want to ask to consider side stepping the Governor as some other counties in the state have and some cities have hoped to do. Just as a means to protect the businesses in town and to keep us whole and keep us strong because right now it's really weak and the businesses are hurting.”
After Miller spoke he stepped in the hallway at city hall to allow other public commentators to enter the meeting room to speak.
Trinity Lutheran Pastor Paul Muther was another resident who spoke out on the impact COVID-19 has had on the city and businesses.
“The Governor needs work with numbers, you need to work with people,” Muther said. “He needs to make decisions based on numbers you (city council) need to make decisions based on the business owners that you know, the businesses that you know around here, the churches that are in your city etc. ... So I want to say thank you to you for trusting your churches, we have a plan for reopening ... that’s what I’d invite you to do today is to trust your business owners, present them with the information to make sure that you're there for them like you have been for us (the churches) in terms of helping us get to the place where we both want to go ... get to where things responsibly reopen.”
The councilors and all of those who spoke out during the public forum were on the same page that the businesses in Janesville need to open soon in a safe manner.
Resolution for Walz discussion
Later in the meeting the councilors discussed two COVID-19 resolution options to send to Walz. When discussing the two options the councilors kept the pleas of the public in mind.
There were two options for the council to pick from for a resolution to send to Walz. The first one was more detailed and written with stronger language. The second option was written in a kinder manner, but neither were exactly right. After discussion the councilors were able to agree on an option to send.
Both resolutions were to tell Walz why Janesville should be allowed to open non-essential businesses and will follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Councilor Kopachek was adamant that there needs to be more action done than just a letter from the city. She wanted a resolution that would make a change, not just be read by Walz.
“So reading through these it doesn’t really make a change though,” Kopacheck said. "We’re not opening any businesses and we're not doing anything. My thing is that we just had these businesses pleading to do something and this doesn't really do anything for them. We don't draft resolutions and then send them to the Governor. I think we should draft a letter and compile the plans these businesses have worked hard on, sign it and send it. Because these are just like putting them in the file cabinet. They don't actually do anything. There's a lot of fancy words to say how we decree but at the end of the day it sounds nice but it doesn't do anything and that's the thing that irritates me the most. When we reach out to any one of the businesses they already have a plan.”
Councilor Russ Wiebold responded to her thoughts about the resolutions.
“The point of the resolution is to ask for local control so we can talk and work with our local businesses and get their plans in place,” Wiebold said. "The original point of the resolution was to state the fact that one size doesn’t fit all and that we as local elected officials should have some say in how our government operates and without sending them plans, I expect they see plans for everything ... they’re operating with a one size fits all and that's what I feel like, I still think that some form of resolution states that we as a city government would like to have a voice in the process.”
The council continued to debate what option was best for the city and from a business perspective. None of the councilors liked one resolution over the other fully and they all agreed that they want to help the businesses and that something needs to be sent to the governor's office.
Kopachek made one last plea for action through this resolution instead of just sending a letter of contempt to the governor’s office.
“I agree with you guys and I think we should have more control over everything and what I’m saying is these resolutions are nothing more than a formal statement and that doesn’t actually change anything and that's what drives me nuts,” Kopachek said. “I don’t think this is anything more than saying we don't like your ways and leaves it at that. Why not send something with a solution instead of just joining everyone else and saying that we're mad, we don't like this.”
City Administrator Clinton Rogers interjected and suggested that the councilors can edit the resolutions if they would like.
In a unanimous vote the councilors voted to accept the second option resolution that was not as strongly worded with the added amendment of attaching some of the Janesville businesses COVID-19 preparedness plans.
Outdoor seating discussion
After agreeing on a resolution to send to the governor's office the council continued to discuss COVID-19 and how to help businesses with outside seating options for restaurants.
Judy Jacobs, owner of the Purple Goose, was present to discuss the logistics of outdoor seating for her business.
When she was asked by Councilor Wiebold if outdoor seating is feasible for the Purple Goose she answered outright with a strong no.
In her opinion where the Purple Goose is located on Main Street outdoor seating would not work well due to lack of space. She shared with the council that she does not believe using the sidewalk or parking space in front of the Purple Goose was a practical or safe idea.
Jacobs worries for the safety of her staff and customers if they were to sit on a blocked off portion of the street.
"In front of the Goose if we go from the south side of the building to the north side of the hall we can maybe put four tables there and it's going to restrict the sidewalk, no doubt,” Jacobs said. “But you can only have four people at each table and if it's a family environment then six and they're allowed to sit no more than one hour. ... On the logistical side of it, it means I have to put at least one more person out there to stay there at all times they can not come in and out and we would have to rig up some kind of payment system. There's so many things that don't make sense, 25 percent capacity does nothing.”
She went on to say that her and other restaurant and bar owners don’t see opening for more than pick up and take out until at least 50 percent capacity is allowed. Along with the rules and capacity issues she has rewritten her COVID-19 preparedness plan three times due to regulations changing often.
“We don't have all these huge capacities and huge groves of people like these other cities would have potential for,” Kopachek said. “I'm thinking that if we can present enough solutions that we can say that this is not a one size fits all thing, here's our examples. Even if we were at 100 percent capacity it's not the same amount of people as at target.”
Wiebold added to the discussion by saying that Walz should be looking at other states and how they have reopened restaurants safely.
“The big picture for everyone is different but we're all in it together and time is of the essence for a lot of businesses,” Jacobs said.
City Council chose to table the option for outdoor seating after discussing the needs in Janesville. Most of the restaurants in the city are set up for outdoor seating and Jacobs doesn’t see opening at 25 percent worth it.