A Waseca man is facing a pair of felony charges following a verbal fight.
Joshua Sterling Tanner Grams, 32, was charged in Waseca County Court on Tuesday with two counts of felony domestic assault, one by strangulation. The charges stem from an incident that occurred Monday morning in Waseca.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were called to a report of a domestic assault where the victim stated they wanted to retrieve property from the residence. The victim told officers Grams got upset when they made fun of him for being on his phone. After a verbal argument in one room, the victim said Grams followed them into another room of the house where he choked them using his arm from behind and then slammed the victim on the ground. The victim said they nearly lost consciousness.
When speaking with Grams he denied that a physical altercation occurred. He told officers the victim was yelling at him and throwing items around the house because Grams had said he wanted to victim to move out.
Grams was placed under arrest and transported to the Waseca County Jail without incident. He bail without conditions has been set at $20,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 8.
Grams has no prior felony convictions, but was convicted of stalking and domestic assault in Waseca County in 2017. Both charges were deemed misdemeanors.