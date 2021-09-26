A Waseca man is wanted by law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a woman and broke into her home while she was on vacation earlier this month.
Joseph Paul Ferguson, 33, is facing two felony counts for second-degree burglary and threats of violence. He is also being charged with one count of gross misdemeanor harassment, one count of misdemeanor damage to property and one count of fifth-degree assault by committing an act with the intent to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were notified on Sept. 6 that a victim believed Ferguson had broken into her apartment while she was on vacation. The victim reportedly told police that Ferguson had also left several threatening voicemails, which she shared with police.
According to court documents, the multiple voicemails on the victim's phone were of a male threatening to burn down the building the victim lived in, murder the victim's boyfriend, and skin the victim alive. Police recognized the voice in the voicemails to be Ferguson based on previous interactions with him, according to the report.
At the victim's apartment, police reportedly observed significant damage to the entry door as a result of being forced open. Someone had also allegedly pulled back the victim's bedding and urinated on her mattress.
Police spoke with a witness who allegedly spoke with Ferguson on Sept. 5 on the phone. The witness said Ferguson claimed to have "no problem going back to prison" and that he was going to kill the victim and her boyfriend, according to the complaint.
Court records show Ferguson has a previous conviction in Arizona for assault with a deadly weapon.
According to police, it is believed that Ferguson is currently at a treatment center in Wisconsin and his discharge date is unknown. Due to the seriousness of the offenses and the threat to the safety of the public and the victim, the police have issued a warrant for his arrest.