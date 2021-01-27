The annual Snow Week is returning to the Waseca Junior Senior High School for the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 5.
Candidates for the 2021 Snow Week Court have been named and the events for the week-long celebration have also been set.
Every February, the WJSHS students vote for seniors to be on the court to represent the school during the week filled with events. This year the event will be filled with numerous dress up days and a coronation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dance is canceled and the annual talent show has been postponed.
For the Snow Court, six girls and six boys have been named as contenders for the title of king and queen: Sydney Ludwig, Ella Gregor, Sadie Staloch, Tanika Johnson, Elli Jansen, Malaina Buehler, Ben Moseley, Ben Diedrich, Andrew Morgan, Matt Seberson, Griffin Seiffert and Sage Lang.
The spirit week will kick off on Tuesday, Feb. 2 with groutfit day, when students will wear all grey outfits, and the ninth through 12th graders will vote for king and queen.
Wednesday, Feb. 3 is throwback/decade day with coronation in the afternoon when the king and queen of Snow Week will be crowned.
Snow Week will wrap up with the final two dress-up days for the students. Thursday, Feb. 4 is tropical/tourist day and Friday, Feb. 5 is class color day: seniors are blaze orange/camo, juniors are white, sophomores are black, freshmen are red, junior high are blue and the staff are pink and denim.