A man and woman have been charged in Waseca County court after allegedly stealing an ATV from a storage unit, which was later cut into pieces with a saw.
Darin Felix Sukalski, 35, of Welcome, Minnesota, and Angela Marie Sargent, 37, of Waseca were both charged Friday with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle – both felonies. Sukalski also received two additional felony charges for first-degree property damage and possession of burglary or theft tools.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca Police Department was notified Jan. 15 that an ATV had been stolen from a storage unit in Waseca. After reviewing surveillance video from the business across the street, officers identified two vehicles that arrived at the storage units at 1:17 a.m. and two individuals – a male and a female – get out and walk toward the units.
One of the vehicles matching the descriptions from the video was involved in a traffic stop two days later with Sukalski identified as the driver and Sargent as a passenger. The vehicle was impounded due to no insurance and multiple vehicle violations, according to the report. Officers later learned that the license plate on the vehicle actually belonged to the other vehicle from the surveillance video and records indicate the second vehicle was sold to Sargent. An in-house check revealed Sargent was staying with a friend in Waseca, according to the officers’ report.
When officers arrived to the residence, the owner stated both Sargent and Sukalski were staying there and were “basically taking over” the home. The owner gave permission for officers to look in the garage where they said Sukalski was keeping his items, and the stolen ATV was located inside.
According to court documents, the officers spoke with Sukalski who confirmed he had stolen the ATV by using bolt cutters to get into the storage unit and a screwdriver to start the vehicle. He then told officers he used a saw to cut up the ATV, removing the font bumper, back bumper, all of the fenders and the windshield. Sukalski repeatedly told officers he made a mistake and that “Angie didn’t want to do it.”
Sargent declined to give officers a statement.
The second vehicle in the surveillance video was impounded to be held as a part of the investigation. Sukalski and Sargent are both currently on probation with the Department of Corrections and neither have a valid driver’s license, according to court records.
The first court appearance for Sukalski is scheduled for Feb. 16. Sargent’s first appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19.
Sukalski has multiple previous felony convictions, including a 2016 theft of a motor vehicle conviction in Martin County.