Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY... .SNOW WILL DEVELOP AND MOVE FROM WEST TO EAST ACROSS THE AREA ON TUESDAY. MIXED PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE FOR A SHORT TIME AT THE BEGINNING AND ENDING OF THE EVENT, AND FOR A LONGER PERIOD OF TIME NEAR I-90 WHERE A MIXTURE WITH RAIN IS MORE LIKELY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE AREA NORTH OF I-90 FOR TUESDAY, WITH WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE, PARTICULARLY ALONG THE I-94 CORRIDOR. THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED, SO PLAN FOR ADDITIONAL TRAVEL TIME. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...WET SNOW EXPECTED, ALONG WITH A BRIEF PERIOD OF MIXED PRECIPITATION. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&