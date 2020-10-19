Waseca County wants to take a look at what broadband internet service looks like now with the possibility of expanding it in the future.
In April, the Board of Commissioners funded a countywide broadband study by contributing $30,000 after receiving a $25,000 grant from the Blandin Foundation.
Waseca County has large swaths deemed unserved and underserved. Underserved areas are defined as areas with greater than 25/3 Mbps but less than 100/20 Mbps. The served areas with greater than 100/20 Mbps lie along Hwy. 13 to New Richland and west to Waldorf and Pemberton.
The county has targeted two grants, one at the state level and the other at the federal level, to help pay for broadband expansion.
At the state level, the county is in the midst of applying for a Border to Border Broadband Development Grant. The grant provides up 50 percent of a broadband project’s infrastructure costs up to $5 million.
“The scope for businesses has just changed,” Waseca County Administrator Michael Johnson said. “I’ve been talking about high speed internet like any other utility.”
Johnson anticipates a decision on the Border to Border Grant to come in mid-December.
MetroNet, an internet service provider has approached the county about adding fiber from Waseca to the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District, then on to Waldorf and Pemberton, Johnson said.
JWP Superintendent Kurt Stumpf wrote a letter in support for the Border to Border Grant application, saying, “securing grant funding would be a game changer.” In the letter, Stumpf said the district issued hotspots to around 10 percent of families in the district during distance learning last spring, but issues with broadband access persisted.
“The bottom line is some students are struggling with learning this school year and access to adequate broadband internet is a major issue,” Stumpf wrote.
At the same time, the county has pursued a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund grant. According to the Federal Communications Commission website, the FCC will direct up to $20.4 billion over 10 years to finance up to gigabit speed broadband networks in unserved rural areas. The auction will target over 6 million homes and businesses in census blocks that are entirely unserved by voice and broadband with speeds of at least 25 megabits of download versus three megabits of upload.
The RDOF grant works as a reverse auction where internet service providers bid on specific improvement areas through the federal government.
A Sept. 22 draft strategic plan from Finley Engineering and CCG Consulting, verified that rural parts of the county have slower and mostly inadequate broadband.
The draft plan found that constructing fiber throughout the rural parts of the county would need $13.6 million in grants.
An all-fiber model, which creates a perimeter around the county, carries a cost of $15.7 million while a hybrid model has a price tag of $3.5 million. Finley estimated the RDOF grant under an all-fiber scenario to be $15.65 million over 10 years but a provider would recoup $2.5 million after 10 years.
The hybrid model, which would be a mix of fiber and wireless, likely wouldn’t need grant money, according to the study. The hybrid model used for the study included six towers for the wireless network. The study suggested that existing structures could be leased for wireless networks.
There is also the possibility of allocating federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security dollars toward a broadband project. It’s still not clear if money has to be spent by the Dec. 1 deadline or merely allocated, Johnson said. But there is also the possibility of shifting CARES Act funding toward the broadband project, too.
Even if the county doesn’t secure RDOF or Border to Border Grant funding, Johnson said there are other opportunities.
“There are still some exciting possibilities that we could explore with ISPs, outside of both those programs in the future but obviously if we can get a portion of that allocated funding then we absolutely want to do that,” he said.