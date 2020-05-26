Graduation is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the seniors and COVID-19 couldn't stop Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton from doing just that.
The class of 2020 will always be remembered for graduating during a global pandemic but the class of 2020 at JWP made the moment count.
JWP seniors reflected on their time at the school and their time together during the Friday, May 22 graduation ceremony. Most of the ceremony was pre-recorded with class speeches live and students and families staying in their cars for social distancing.
“I think right about now we are all thinking where did the time go?” senior class speaker Alyssa Scholl said.“Well, I can't answer that but this won't be the only time we ask ourselves this question. As years go by we will continue to ask where the time has gone but when we ask ourselves this question it will be when we are on the path following our dreams.The class of 2020 is going to have such an impact on the world. We all have such great dreams that we will achieve. I believe that everyone of my classmates will achieve so much in life. I think it is safe to say that we would not all have the strive to reach for our dreams if it wasn't for our families and JWP.”
Last Friday, the 51 seniors at JWP lined the sidewalk of the school for family and friends to drive around to give their congratulations through signs, honking and cheers.
The reverse parade gave family, friends and teachers a chance to wave and congratulate the seniors from a distance.
After the reverse parade the seniors got in their vehicles to drive into commencement to “Pomp and Circumstance” played virtually by the Minnesota Orchestra.
All of the seniors drove in, some driving, some riding in the back of a truck and others sitting with family in their cars, but they were all together as a class at graduation and that's what mattered to them.
The ceremony began with opening remarks from Principal Grant Hanson.
Hanson started off thanking all of the staff and community members that made the virtual and social distancing parts of graduation possible.He continued by sharing two pieces of advice with the graduating class.
The first piece of advice to the graduates was for them to be themselves and that their self worth shouldn’t be dependent on other people's opinions of them. The second piece of advice for the class he shared is don't have regrets. He quoted Ron Swanson from the TV show "Parks and Rec" “I regret nothing, the end.” He told students to not let the worries and the fears of a moment hold them back to and to learn from their mistakes.
Following his opening speech seniors were able to give their speeches live before the pre-recorded video was played where the students cross the stage and receive their diplomas. The students' future plans were also announced in the video. After each speech car horns blared instead of clapping for the speakers.
The class of 2020 came into the world during uncertainty with 9/11 and now they are graduating during a global pandemic.
“We came into hardship for the country when the World Trade Center was taken down by two airliners and the threat of terrorism was talk of the year and now our senior year has been cut short because of another hardship on the whole world with this pandemic,” senior class speaker Michael Sheehy said. “We were looking forward to the day when we could all walk out of the building and look toward our future lives and the new adventures we are embarking on. We did not know that would be snatched away from us so quickly to realize that we were never coming back.
“Our senior year ended and we didn't even realize it at that point. It's hard to imagine that we won’t be able to see our friends every weekday anymore. I know it was strange for me while I was in lock down. We've enjoyed so many experiences with our time at JWP. No matter where our path takes us we will always remember the memories and the people we made them with. Our memories will be forever blended from our time at JWP.”
Before the next speakers were up, the JWP concert choir sang “Give Us Hope” by Jim Papoulis. The choir pre-recorded the song virtually to be played at commencement.
Emily Aase-Hermel and Zoie Burton were the final two class speakers of graduation before the class would cross the stage and get their diplomas in the video.
“So JWP class of 2020, most of us have been here together since kindergarten and those who came throughout the years, it still feels like you’ve been with us since the beginning,” Aase-Hermel said. “We've made our own little family. We've shared some of our best memories and some of our worst. We came together and became stronger. We still made it here to graduation day together. We may have missed our senior prom and our senior class trip but we still made memories ... we're still making memories right now as we're graduating.
“... We've all influenced each other's lives even though we may not see it. We've stuck together through thick and thin and not many classes are able to say that. We are fortunate enough to be able to form this strong of a bond, we've pushed each other to become better. We talked about this day for what seems like forever and now it is time for us to go our own separate ways and make new memories but we will never forget the memories we made together. No matter where we go or what we do we will always be forever bulldogs.”
All seniors were able to walk across the stage at JWP in the days prior to graduation. Each senior was able to sign up for a specific time to walk the stage with their families in the audience to keep social distancing measures in place. This was recorded and then played at commencement for all family members, friends and graduates to watch.
The JWP class of 2020 didn’t let COVID-19 ruin the end of their high school career. Instead the class embraced it and took it as a way to grow as individuals preparing for their futures. The class was still able to make the most of their final days at JWP with prom photos, time with friends and with the drive-in graduation ceremony.
“This may not be what we were expecting but we remain together,” Burton said. “We've always been a class that's close to one another. We called ourselves the best class. We've been through it all looking back at our lives; it's been a wild ride. Most of us were born during the year of 9/11. We lived through 2012 when many were convinced that the world was going to end.
“We grew up with social media and technology growing all around us. We also grew up with 'High School Musical' and 'Hannah Montana.' Although this isn't the 'High School Musical' scene we were expecting, to me it is just as great, just as memorable and just as special. The list could go on but there's absolutely no doubt in my mind that these events have shaped us and will go down in history.”