A Waseca woman is facing a felony charge in relation to an altercation that took place this summer at Loon Lake, according to court documents.
Kayla Marie Sanchez, 24, has been charged with first-degree damage to property, reducing the value of the property by more than $1,000. The charges stem from an incident that took place in June.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police and the Waseca County Sheriff responded on June 28 to an altercation at Loon Lake Park. Law enforcement spoke with Sanchez, who reportedly said an individual attempted to run her over. Sanchez said at that point she pulled out a knife and slashed at the body and tires of the vehicle, according to the report.
A witness showed police a video of Sanchez allegedly attempting to puncture the front passenger of the vehicle. According to the complaint, the video shows Sanchez approaching the vehicle as it was backing up and running next to it.
Officers contacted the victim, who reported that she went to the park to pick someone up when Sanchez began yelling at her and attempted to get into the vehicle, according to court documents. The victim said Sanchez then allegedly approached the vehicle with a knife and began to damage it.
An estimate on the damage of the vehicle totals $2,842.
Sanchez was previously convicted in 2020 with misdemeanor damage to property after throwing a wrench through the window of a vehicle.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.