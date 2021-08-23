A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly accessed intimate photographs of a woman and sent them to her friends and family.
Jeremy Phillip Sawa, 38, was charged on Aug. 17 in Waseca County Court with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a felony. He is also facing a gross misdemeanor count of the same crime as well as a petty misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officers in June that Sawa had accessed her private messages — some of which included intimate photos of the victim — and took screenshots. The victim said Sawa allegedly sent those screenshots to her friends and family and that he had claimed to want to “scorch her Earth and burn her world to the ground.”
Police spoke with one of the individuals that had received the messages from Sawa, who reportedly said they believe Sawa is trying to ruin the victim’s current romantic relationship.
Police reviewed the screenshots allegedly sent by Sawa, which consisted of a private conversation between the victim and another individual and at least one intimate photo of the victim. The victim was identifiable in the messages, according to the report.
Sawa agreed to speak with officers and admitted accessing the victim’s private messages and taking the screenshots, according to court documents. He allegedly told police he sent the screenshots to “protect himself and tell the truth.”
Sawa’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12.
In other court news:
Talal Umayr Khan, 26, of Janesville, was charged on Aug. 18 with felony third-degree assault. He is also facing a misdemeanor domestic assault charge stemming from an incident that occurred the previous afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint, Janesville police were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress. When officers arrived to the residence they found the door unlocked after announcing themselves several times. Inside the home, Khan reportedly directed officers to the bedroom the victim was in.
The victim was on the floor holding a bloody towel to a cut above her eye, according to the report. The victim told police she had been arguing with Khan when he allegedly threw a bottle at her head. Janesville Fire Department Rescue treated the victim’s injury and instructed the victim to go to the hospital to receive stitches, according to court documents.
Police allegedly located the victim’s child, who had called 911, hiding in the bathroom.
Khan was arrested and transported to the Waseca County Jail, but has since been released. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.