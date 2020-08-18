A Waseca man who allegedly kicked in a motel door and threatened a couple with a baseball bat has been charged in Steele County court, according to court records.
Kenyetta Elwoods, 52, is facing two counts of felony first-degree burglary, as well as three misdemeanor charges for assault, damage to property and violating an order for protection.
Legal definitions of burglary vary, but in general a burglary involves entering a building and remaining unlawfully with the intention of committing a crime.
According to court records, Owatonna Police were dispatched to a local motel for a disturbance at 2:42 p.m. Aug. 10. When they arrived, officers located a male victim, a female victim and Elwoods in the common area of the motel.
One officer knew from previous experience that there was a recent order of protection in place between Elwoods and the female victim and asked dispatch to confirm that the order was still active. The report shows the order was put into place on June 28 and remains in effect for two years from the date it was signed.
The female victim told an officer Elwoods “came barging through the door with a baseball bat” and started yelling at the male victim, her current boyfriend. She said Elwoods was threatening to beat her boyfriend up and then threw the male victim’s phone across the parking lot.
The male victim told an officer Elwoods first knocked on their motel door before kicking in the door and entering with a baseball bat 15 minutes later, according to the criminal complaint. He said he was scared for his life and hid in the bathroom while his girlfriend tried to calm Elwoods down, but that once he exited the bathroom Elwoods said if he didn’t leave the motel that Elwoods would beat him up.
In Elwoods’ statement to officers, Elwoods reportedly told police that he was at the motel to visit a friend when he heard a woman crying and became concerned. He said he brought a bat with him, but didn’t do anything with it, according to court records. He reported taking the man’s phone because the man had stolen his phone. According to the report, Elwoods claims he did not know the female victim was at the motel when he arrived to visit a friend.
Damage to the motel door is estimated at $300.
Elwoods was charged on Aug. 11. Judge Joseph Bueltel set bail for Elwoods at $20,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Elwoods’ criminal history includes a 1986 conviction for burglary and two convictions for aggravated robbery. He’s currently on probation following a 2018 conviction for possession of burglary tools.