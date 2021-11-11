Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&