On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, Waseca honored those who served their country in the military — those who made it home and those who didn’t.
“We pause to remember, reflect and honor our veterans,” said Lamar Kuster, commander of the American Legion in Waseca. “With all that has taken place in our world today, it is imperative that we recognize the important work and mission of our military and remember the great sacrifices that we made for our country.”
Originally set to take place at the Memorial Wall of the Waseca County Courthouse, strong winds, cold weather and conditions ripe for precipitation caused the Veterans Day program to be relocated to the American Legion, where visitors helped themselves to lunch while paying their respects.
After Kuster’s introductory remarks, visitors stood up to pay their respects to the marching unit, composed of members of the American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Post and VFW as they moved around the room. Veterans at the ceremony donned their military caps and saluted the squad, while others held their hands to their hearts.
Penny Anderson, chaplain for the American Legion Auxiliary, gave the opening prayer. She began by asking visitors to bow their heads in gratitude for those who have given their lives to guarantee the freedoms enjoyed in their home country.
“Grant, oh, God, comfort to those families that have lost a family member, who sacrificed for a better world for this and generations to follow,” Anderson said.
Jody Wynnemer, New Richland councilor and retired operations specialist in the United States Navy, began his speech by wishing Kuster a happy birthday.
Wynnemer spoke about how communities come together each year on Nov. 11 to honor veterans. He said that veterans could be anybody, and that while veterans make it clear that they have served in the military, others never mention it. He said he can respect that choice, and others should, too, because either way, veterans answered the call of their country.
“Some were drafted, others enlisted,” he said. “Many found it an alternative to college and perhaps a chance to travel. Some found it as an alternative to jail, and for many, it helped them turn their life around. I know the Navy gave me a chance to see what kind of a world there was outside Waseca, Minnesota.”
Wynnemer went on to say that veterans should be honored, because they are worth being honored. More than that, though, veterans serve the American people back at home because the American people are worth the sacrifice.
Anderson returned to give the closing prayer.
“In giving for the sake of peace, you may have suffered loss,” she said. “Your body may still show its wounds from taking up the cause. May remembrance of your time away, your sacrifice for peace, spur us on to strive more strongly for freedom and release. From causes that sent some away to fight, that we may freely live, with gratefulness we thank you, veterans, for all you gave and give.”
The VFW rifle squad marched outside the American Legion building to fire shots honoring departed comrades, after which the bugler played Taps. Visitors saluted and held their hearts, nearly motionless, while some wiped tears from their eyes.
Visitors were asked to allow the honor guard, rifle squad and color guard to serve themselves before anybody else. A table prayer was read before lunch was eaten.