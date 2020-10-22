After patching the extension building at the Waseca County Fairgrounds for the past 20 years, the facility will get a new roof.
The Waseca County Board of Commissioners accepted a bid from Meisner Roofing to replace the aging and often leaky flat roof for $50,075. Buildings and Grounds Director Brian Tomford anticipates Meisner will begin replacement work in the spring. Garland Roofing also submitted a bid for the project, which came in at $46,995 that excluded additional costs for new coping.
The Meisner bid includes a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty and a labor warranty. Additionally, Meisner will remove and replace all of the insulation around the roof.
“It’s been one of my projects I’ve been looking at for a while,” Tomford said. “I had a few big projects on my list that needed to get done.”
The commissioners decided to add new coping for an additional cost of $6,000 rather than try to salvage the existing coping.
“It’s going to get bent when you take it off,” Tomford said. “You never know what could happen if you put the old stuff on. My preference was to go with the new coping.”
Sheriff’s Office get a drone
Waseca County will soon have eyes in the sky after the Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a drone for the Sheriff’s Office.
The drone comes with a steep price tag of $41,745 and Federal Aviation Administration training for a sheriff’s deputy.
Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath said the drone will mostly assist in search and rescue calls for the Sheriff’s Office but the drone will also help the Planning and Zoning and Disaster Management departments.
Milbrath said his department had three or four searches in the past year and that it can be difficult to get help from other agencies to provide an aerial view. Just a couple of weeks ago, deputies spent three hours searching for a suicidal person when the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter had to travel from Brainerd. Waseca County has also reached out to Freeborn and Blue Earth counties for assistance in search calls because both counties have drones.
When Waseca County has gotten assistance with a drone searches have gone from hours to minutes, Milbrath said.
Milbrath and his department planned to add a drone for a few years and have a deputy already licensed by the FAA to operate the drone.
Milbrath’s department ordered the drone following the commissioner’s meeting Tuesday and anticipates it’ll arrive next week.