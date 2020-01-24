WASECA, Minn. (AP) — High school hockey players in Waseca won't be able to wear game jerseys made in honor of a local police officer gravely wounded in the line of duty.
The Minnesota State High School League stepped in and told the coaches the jerseys don't comply with rules for special recognition or commemorative or memorial patches.
The decision drew criticism on social media.
"You should be ashamed of yourselves," one tweet read.
We have been notified by the MSHSL that these uniforms do not meet their policy for Special Recognitions, Commemorative or Memorial Patches. Waseca Boys/Girls will not be allowed to wear them for games. However we will continue to support Law Enforcement & Officer Matson.— Waseca Boys Hockey (@Bluejaypuckboss) January 23, 2020
But the Jays' coach, Chris Storey is taking it in stride.
"We’re just trying to follow the rules," he said Jan. 23. "We did ask permission but things escalated so quickly and the jerseys were in production, just waiting for an answer. We’re trying to comply with everything. If not, we’ll just continue to wear them for warmups. We’re hanging them on the glass, we’re raising awareness for law enforcement. Hope to God everything is going OK for Officer Matson."
The jerseys donated by a Minnesota company are emblazoned with the words "Waseca Police" and Officer Arik Matson's badge number on the front and his last name above each player's number on the back.
Matson was shot in the head earlier this month while responding to a call with three other officers. According to CaringBridge posts, he's showing signs of recovery.
Although they can't wear the jerseys during games, the players plan to wear them while warming up. And, at the end of the season, the boys and girls hockey teams will auction the jerseys to raise money for the officer's family.