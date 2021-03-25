Waseca police officers felt a calling to serve the community, but how do those in law enforcement continue to show up for the job day after day once the unimaginable has happened to one of their own?
In Waseca, the foundation of the city’s police department was shaken to its core on Jan. 6, 2020, when Officer Arik Matson was shot in the line of duty by Tyler Robert Janovsky, who was eventually sentenced to 35 years for attempted murder of a peace officer. Matson, who was shot in the head, spent months away from his family as a part of his recovery before eventually returning home in October. His story, his strength and his perseverance has gained national attention as “Matson Strong” quickly became the motto of an entire community looking to heal.
But what isn’t mentioned quite often enough are the three other officers who were at the scene that night, who all watched their brother in blue narrowly escape death.
“Every day that you put on that uniform, you know that this is something that can happen,” said Officer Andrew Harren.
Harren was also shot at that night along with Sgt. Tim Schroeder, who shot Janovsky during the exchange and was briefly put on administrative leave. Both Harren and Schroeder offered up victim impact statements during Janovsky’s sentencing hearing, bringing to light that the road to both forgiveness and recovery is still an ongoing journey for themselves and the rest of the department.
Not part of the victim impact statements, but still very much a part of that night, is Capt. Kris Markeson. Wanting to give the opportunity for others to be heard, Markeson said he decided to keep his focus on helping the rest of the department – including himself – heal.
“In our line of work, mental health is sort of a hot button issue,” Markeson said. “In this profession there is this attitude of ‘just deal with it,’ so essentially you have to find a process that works for you and helps to deal with it.”
The three men have all taken extremely different approaches on moving forward from that night, but each of them has remained aligned with two key priorities: supporting the Matson family and continuing to serve the Waseca community.
The call to service
Long before that night, these three Waseca officers made the decision that they were called to protect and serve.
For Markeson, who first joined the department 22 years ago, he said he knew law enforcement was his destiny because of his desire to experience something different every day.
“I couldn’t imagine being stuck inside at the same desk or at a machine doing the same thing every day,” Markeson said. “Law enforcement provided me the ability to see things up front and being that I come from a great family, I also wanted to make sure that I could go out and help and just be a good person.”
Starting the same year as Markeson was Schroeder, who said his appeal to law enforcement started with a desire to work as a game warden or an officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He credits this partially to the “trickle down effect” from his family that produced a handful of first responders ranging from firefighters to EMTs.
“That changed after I did a ride along and realized that I didn’t want to be working when I’d rather be hunting or fishing,” Schroeder laughed as he recalled his change of heart from a DNR officer to a police officer. Little did Schroeder know at the time that he was setting a trend in his circle as childhood friends and eventually his stepson entered into the same field.
In 2015, Harren joined the department following a few years serving in the U.S. Army. The busy work of the military proved to be what Harren wanted in his everyday life, thus leading him down the path of law enforcement.
“I also had a close family friend who became a police officer in my hometown and he became a real mentor to me,” Harren said. “All of that helped me decide that this is really what I want to do, it appealed to me, and it fit right away.”
While all three of them admit that originally they were just happy to get a job in their field, it seemed the small southern Minnesota town has unexpectedly taken a hold of each of them - despite their fair share of difficult and tragic calls long before January 2020.
The tough cases
On Markeson’s 10th day as an officer, he was called to the devastating discovery of 12-year-old Cally Jo Larson who was found hanging in her home after having been stabbed to death by confessed murderer Lorenzo Bahena Sanchez.
“It was completely random and senseless,” Markeson said. The case was only the beginning of tough calls the young cop would experience in Waseca.
In 2007, both Markeson and Schroeder responded to the Kruger residence where a brutal home invasion resulted in the death of Tracy Kruger and his 13-year-old son, Alec, who called for help before being shot by Michael Zabawa. Hillary Kruger survived being shot by Zabawa but was critically injured and hospitalized for several months. The couple’s younger son Zak had been staying at a friend’s house the night of the incident.
“We take 10,000 calls a year and people really have no idea what we see on a daily basis,” Markeson said. “It would be very eye opening for anyone to come and thumb through our reports, but when it comes down to it, you have to learn from the bad ones and focus on the positives.”
Harren echoed Markeson’s sentiments, adding that it’s important not to dwell on the negative calls, considering a majority of the time the police are not called to respond because something good is happening.
“We have the same people - bad guys if you will, suspects, criminals - that are in Minneapolis or any big city,” Harren said. “The same type of people are here in Waseca, we just aren’t as densely populated. We deal with the same types of calls, maybe just not daily.”
On the night Janovsky shot at the officers, the three men said their training took over so they could execute their response just as they would at any other of the difficult calls they’ve responded to throughout the years.
“It all happened in a split second, and in that split-second decision making, you really revert back to your training,” Schroeder said.
“Everyday that you put on that uniform you know this is something that can happen,” Harren said. “It’s just not that big of a reach - it can happen.”
Recovering together
Immediately following that night, Waseca was thrust into the national spotlight as Matson began his road to physical recovery. While the community certainly embraced the Matson family, the other entire department felt the love and support of the public they serve.
“I was amazed and I am still amazed at how the community supports us,” Harren said. “It started with the blue lights in everyone’s garages or doorways and you couldn’t drive down a single street without seeing that entire street glow blue. To this day those lights are still out there everywhere, and you just don’t see that in every town.”
Though the community has continued to raise them up over the last 15 months, the three men said it has been important for them to find ways to take care of themselves as well. For Schroeder, taking the opportunity to talk openly about the post-traumatic stress he had endured following the night Janovsky open fire on them was an important step in not only Schroeder’s recovery, but the entire department’s.
“I looked at this as not only a way to heal myself, but to be a role model to others and let them know that it is OK to feel this way,” said Schroeder reflecting on his victim impact statement at Janovsky’s sentencing hearing. “When I gave that statement it was my feelings, it was my family’s feelings, it was my fiance’s feelings. I just happened to be the one who was able to give a statement and be a voice at that time.”
Harren said leaning on friends and family was paramount for him to move forward, but most importantly he felt the need and drive to put his uniform back on and continue to serve the community that was currently supporting him.
“It was easy for me to get back into the swing of things because I never once questioned that this is what I want to do,” Harren said. “I want to keep busy, that’s why I got into this field, and sitting around dwelling on the bad isn’t going to do me any good, my family any good, my department any good, or my community any good.”
For Markeson, who not only was impacted by the incident but also has a leading role the department, he was able to find solace in personal woodworking projects that he can immerse and lose himself in.
“It’s done, but it’s not done. It never will be done,” Markeson said. “I’d like to be pragmatic and say time heals all wounds, but that’s not always the case.”
“You can’t just wake up everyday and think, ‘What am I going to do today?’ You need to have a purpose,” Markseon continued. “We all have a purpose. You need to ask yourself, ‘What else am I here for?’”