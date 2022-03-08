Giving back to the community is something that the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center takes pride in. From the thrift store to the food shelf, the community of Waseca knows they are well cared for.
Last August, there was an electrical fire at the thrift store. Most of the damage was in the store room with smoke damage, damage to merchandise. It left the ceiling needing fixing, as well as the entryway.
“We are very blessed that no one was injured,” said Denise Tipton, Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center and Food Shelf Director since 2021.
According to Barb Grotverg, the store manager, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office saw the fire and called it in.
“I appreciate the fire department,” said Grotverg. “They got it under control right away.”
For Tipton, the most difficult part about the fire was the initial sight. The door was broken, glass was everywhere, soot covered everything, and there was the smell.
“It was a bit disheartening,” Tipton said. “We had just opened since COVID-19, and we felt a little defeated.”
Since the fire, the damage has been correct, and the store was able to open back up two months later on Oct. 15 with the help from the entire staff. They all pitched in and helped restore the thrift store to save money for more important project like the food shelf.
“We try to keep our spending to a minimum,” said Tipton. “But it looks really nice here.”
“All of the money goes back to the community,” Grotverg said. “Everything we do we do for the community, and we want people to feel proud.”
Continuing to grow
The Service Center started in 1970, then the store opened in 1972. Shortly after, the food shelf came into the picture. According to Tipton, the building was renovated in 2002, and since then there have been small updates. Since the fire, however, Tipton and Grotverg got the chance to do some ‘bigger’ renovations.
“The store is well cared for,” Tipton said. “We don’t usually have to do much.”
Originally, the food shelf started in a small section in the thrift store, but with the need within the community for the service, it expanded to the old Eagles building. Recently, the building was purchased to start another business, so St. John Lutheran Church offered to let them run the food shelf there while they waited for a building.
“Hopefully in early spring we will make ground,” Tipton said. “We encourage everyone to donate to the food shelf, so we can help a lot more people.”
A few years ago, the Service Center purchased a lot on the side of their current building. At first, the board wasn’t sure what they wanted to do with the building, so they waited, which gives the Service Center the chance to expand the current space and add the food shelf in the same building.
“There will always be someone available if someone needs anything,” Tipton said. “It will be nice to have everything all in one building to give back to the community.”