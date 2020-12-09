It's no secret that this school year has been difficult on students, staff and families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, the entire Waseca and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school districts have moved to full time distance learning and it’s challenging for some students.
Waseca Superintendent Eric Hudspith said there are fewer failures this fall compared to last spring, but distance learning isn’t working for all students.
The school year began with students in hybrid learning, but due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Waseca County, school administration decided to move fully online for the safety of everyone. Starting in hybrid learning allowed students to build relationships with teachers prior to moving online.
At the Dec. 3 Waseca School Board meeting, Hudspith said a problem-solving team in the district is working on outreach to those students who are failing, missing work and not connecting with teachers.
“The students have been so eager to learn and that has motivated both students and staff and the fall has been a great success,” Hartley Elementary Principal Ben O’Brien said. “We have worked hard to support gaps in learning, and the mental health of students as relationships and student connection remain a top priority during this pandemic.”
At Hartley Elementary School, the students were able to be in-person four days a week prior to moving to distance learning. While in-person, O’Brien said the school focused on the review of standards for the spring and the retention of the skills learned during last spring by the students.
Waseca Intermediate School Principal John Huttemier said that distance learning has allowed students to figure out how to organize their own learning schedule and how they best learn to accomplish goals.
“These events have taught kids to learn for the sake of learning with support from teachers,” Huttemier said.
He said students are learning the content better this fall in distance learning compared to last spring because teachers have improved their virtual content delivery and recognize which students need extra support.
Students aren't getting through as much content that they would if in-person learning was happening and they will need to work on catching up on that, but overall teachers are making daily contacts with students to offer support.
Throughout the district, there are barriers students face while learning at home, such as lack of internet connection or a quiet space to work in, and at WIS administration has started to bring in the students that need help.
Students who have been identified are brought onsite to WIS where they are able to work in three hour blocks with teachers or in an environment that works for them. These students are able to be in the building multiple times a week to work with teachers and needed resources.
“If we have the majority of our kids that are able to do distance learning at home, we are able to isolate and focus on the students that are struggling on site and they are able to see success as well,” Huttemier said. “We are feeling good about what we are doing with it and ideally with that being said we want to get our students back on site, but we need to do the most with what we have right now with independent learning time.”
The Waseca Junior Senior High School is identifying students who need more assistance during distance learning through a process of sending out a message with resources and letting the students know teachers, counselors, principals and other staff are there to support them, followed by a letter home or even conducting a home visit to check-in on students.
“We want to support the students and we want to support families as best as we can, but we need to know what they need,” WJSHS Principal Jason Miller said.
All students in distance learning have a checklist to accomplish: attendance, checking classes, turning in assignments and reaching out to teachers if needed.
Based on the student survey responses, Miller said some students are thriving and enjoying the distance learning model, but overall students missed being in school for the social aspect that it provided.
JWP
JWP students are doing better this fall with distance learning than last spring, but there are students struggling with their grades still.
JWP High School Principal Grant Hanson said the students felt more prepared this fall for distance learning compared to last spring and the resources available are more extensive.
“It feels like things were prepared and ready to go and kids were used to doing distance learning this fall, but that doesn't make it better, it's still not ideal,” Hanson said. “I think it's clear that everyone would prefer to be in the building.”
He shared that some students are struggling with distance learning and those students are being reached out to, but for some they are doing well with the new learning model.
Each student at JWP has an advisor that they check-in with weekly and recently Hansen and JWP Elementary Principal Jeremy Erler sent out a newsletter with resources from a school counselor, social worker and psychologist for families and students.