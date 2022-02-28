A Waseca man is facing felony charges after he allegedly entered a home and assaulted the tenant.
Joshua Sterling Tanner Grams, 33, was charged last month in Waseca County District Court with two counts of first-degree burglary, a felony, and one count of felony domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 6.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were dispatched shortly after noon on Feb. 6 for a report of a domestic assault. Officers spoke with the victim, who allegedly said Grams came through an unlocked door while she was sleeping and “got in her face,” yelling at her. The victim told Grams to leave, but he reportedly came back into the home and shoved her into a wall while trying to take her phone. Officers observed a hole in the wall that the victim said she believed was made by her knee when he shoved her, according to the report. The victim also showed officers another hole in the wall where she allegedly hit her head.
Officers reportedly noted swelling above the victim’s right eye-brow, where she stated it hurt following the incident.
Police spoke with Grams at his residence and he allegedly said he went to the victim’s home to say good morning and that she fell down the stairs. According to court documents, Grams denies having pushed the victim.
Court records show Grams has been previously convicted of felony domestic assault in 2021 in Waseca County. He was also convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault and stalking in 2017 in Waseca County.
A next court appearance for Grams is scheduled for March 15.