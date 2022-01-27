Clue 2

The first clue wasn’t much

This fact I know

But frosty would agree

It’s safer to go slow

Born in the fifties

In the land of 10,000 lakes

What better thing was there to do

Than throw on a pair of skates

Growing up Minnesotan

Hockey was a personal favorite

Now cheering on the grandaughter

The rink time, Frosty does savor it

With the three other grandchildren

That Frosty supports and loves

Enjoying a favorite pastime together

Could mean putting on some golfing gloves.

Frosty information

Identify Frosty and win some cash. Prize money totaling $1,750 is waiting to be won. Frosty is a Waseca County resident chosen to be an ambassador for the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival. Follow the clues and guess Frosty’s name.

Contest rules

1. Clues are published by the Waseca County News online and on Facebook; NRHEG Star Eagle; Waseca Chamber of Commerce and KOWZ/KRUE radio.

2. One guess allowed each week.

3. Each entry must have name and complete address. Entries without complete information will not be entered.

4. Entrant must live in Waseca County and be over 18 years of age.

5. If there are multiple correct guesses, a drawing will be made to determine winner.

6. If there are no correct guesses, a drawing will be made from all entries received.

7. Entries must be received before 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022.

8. Submit entries to:

• Waseca: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. Hours: Monday- Thursday 11a a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Janesville: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. mark your entry as Janesville.

• New Richland: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093., mark your entry as New Richland.

Frosty sponsors are Culligan Water Conditioning, Latham Place, Lake Shore Inn, iWealth- Brad Connors, Domino’s, Mediacom and Xcel Energy

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments