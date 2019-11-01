Waseca Public Library will host Waseca Wellness Day on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The free event is designed to encourage healthy living, reduce stress, promote social connectivity within the community, and create positive transformations. From sleeping better to fitness, from coping techniques to stress reduction, attendees can choose which wellness skills they want to learn.
Sessions are led by local businesses and organizations, library staff, and community members. Community members can enjoy these “tester” sessions with local organizations and individuals to find out what works for them. Staged at various locations in the library, multiple sessions will take place at the same time. Stop by Waseca Public Library for a schedule.
Free and open to the public. This event is a Vision 2030 Project. A drawing for wellness raffle prizes will take place after the keynote speaker.
The full schedule:
9 a.m. WELLNESS AND RECOVERY with House of Hope (1 hour)
Meeting Room
Recovery requires a community effort.
ONLINE NUTRITION with Simple Strategies (1 hour)
Young Adult Area
Simple Strategies will enable you to handle stress better, think more clearly, be more productive, and have more energy.
TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE with Melissa Ketchum (1 hr)
New Adult Books Area
Melissa shares her personal experience with mental illness and addiction as a means of providing hope to those who are also struggling. She believes we no longer have to suffer alone in silence.
10 a.m. TALK WITH A DOC with Mayo Clinic (1 hour)
Meeting Room
Join the conversation with Mayo Clinic Health System providers Dr. Joshua Ostrue, Dr. Benjamin Paul, and Dr. Erin Westfall, as they answer your most pressing health questions.
REIKI ENERGY WORK with Healing Hands (30 min.)
Young Adult Area
This Japanese technique reduces stress and aids relaxation by connecting with one’s own healing energy.
WELLNESS PROGRAMS with Blue Cross Blue Shield (30 min.)
New Adult Books Area
Learn about the Sharecare App that can be accessed by members and non-members.
10:30 a.m. HEALTHY EATING ON A BUDGET with Mayo Clinic (30 min.)
Young Adult Area
Learn how to plan low-cost healthy meals, identify inexpensive items at local food markets, and prepare healthy meals at home.
VITAFLEX with Awaken Vibrance (30 min.)
New Adult Books Area
Vitaflex is performed by applying slight pressure to certain points on the body which creates an electric charge that clears nerve pathways and eliminates blockages caused by toxins and damaged tissue.
11 A.M. CHAIR YOGA with Awaken Vibrance (30 min.)
Meeting Room
Chair yoga is a modified way of approaching poses for people with minor or moderate health issues or restrictions. Great for breathing, flexibility, strength-building, and balance.
COPING TECHNIQUES with Crisis Response for Southeastern Minnesota (30 min.)
Young Adult Area
Learn how to utilize coping techniques in everyday life.
IMPORTANCE OF SLEEP with Mayo Clinic (30 min.)
New Adult Books
Sleep is important to your physical, emotional and mental health. Learn about options that will help you sleep better from Dr. Benjamin Paul and Dr. Joshua Ostrue.
Noon KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Kelly Radi, UNLEASH YOUR INNER SUPERHERO (1 hour)
Through personal stories, super hero history lessons and interactive Q&A, we will debunk the illusion of perfection and recognize the life-giving force of choosing grace and respect—for others and also for yourself. We’ll explore the value of “tribe” and of empowering one another. You’ll spend some time reflecting and identifying your own unique super powers and leave with a tangible action plan of how to use them for greater good at home, at work, in the community, and beyond.