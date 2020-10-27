Twelfth-graders at Waseca Junior Senior High School got a glimpse into local politics this week.
John Hanson, an American government and political science teacher at the school, gave his students the chance to learn firsthand how politics work through WHS Coffee Break Debates held in the Performing Arts Center.
The two senior classes came up with questions based on what is happening in Waseca to ask candidates for the City Council's Ward 2 seat during a debate on Tuesday.
John Mansfield and Les Tlougan are seeking represent Ward 2 on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Senior Brody Wirtz led the debate as the moderator, asking for an opening and closing statement along with five in-depth questions that each candidate had three minutes to answer with a chance to respond.
Wirtz asked the candidates about their qualifications for the position, their thoughts on bringing in estates on the edge of town such as Clear Lake Estates or the Hylands into the city limits, their thoughts on the budget, what the health of the city will look like in the next five to 10 years, the greatest strengths of Waseca and steps to bring new businesses or to expand business in town are.
Tlougan is the Ward 2 incumbent. He retired after working in the Waseca schools for 35 years and continues to serve the community in various ways. He shared with the students his five questions to ask when getting involved in leadership. Mansfield, Tlougan's opponent for the Ward 2 seat, is a small business owner in Waseca running on four pillars: faith, family, veterans and small businesses.
While the two candidates debated, the rest of the class watched and took notes about the different topics, learning about their local government and how democracy works through debate.