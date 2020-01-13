Waseca Junior and Senior High School students were released just after noon Monday due to a written bomb threat was left in a bathroom stall in the building.
The school resource officer was notified of this note and action was taken immediately to evacuate the building.
Students who drove to school were able to go home and the other students were bused to the Central Intermediate auditorium to wait for family to pick them up or to ride the bus at the end of the day.
The rest of the district continued a normal school day schedule.
The credibility of the threat is still undetermined and an investigation is ongoing.
When more information becomes available the story will be updated.