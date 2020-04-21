The Waseca Public School District food service has stepped up to help students while COVID-19 keeps schools closed.
Food service workers in the district have been working at their own discretion to continue to provide free meals for the kids under 18 years old.
Since March 16 through April 17 a total of 26,128 meals, lunch and breakfast, have been served to students in the district.
“It's going well and the biggest thing that we worry about is exposure,” Food Service Director Jason Forshee said. “Our people are exposed to the public quite regularly and can be here when they want to. It’s a good thing for the community. We will continue it until we are told differently, right now we have planned menus through May 1.”
One thing that the food service is asking is for people to only visit one pick-up site for food a day to ensure there is enough food for those in need.
At the Central school building there is a team of four working to provide meals for students.
Judy Shutrop, Janice Horsman, Robin Maples and Aleska Melchert are serving those who are in need of the free meal services.
Shutrop said people have been generous and brought flowers, hot chocolate and even chocolate chip cookies as an act of appreciation for what they are doing and providing. One person even drove by just to tell the food service workers they are appreciated and to thank them.
“It’s been going really good,” Shutrop said. “I'm glad that we are still able to serve and hopefully we can as long we need to.”
At the Waseca Intermediate School meals have been going well also.
“I think that one of things that I think is nice about it is the main entrees going in the lunch bags are the meals that they would get in the building,” WIS food service worker Linda Korb said. “They are coming in the car with parents and they are getting to see familiar faces. I think that is so good when everything else is upside down applesauce they can see some familiar faces … .”
All staff at the schools are working through the unknown that has been brought on by COVID-19.
One of the highlights for the food service staff is getting to see the kids when they pick up a meal. Not seeing the students on a regular basis is one of the weirdest aspects of distance learning at the moment and the staff said that the students get excited about seeing the staff as well.
Hartley Elementary is another school in the district that is a meal pick-up location.
The four food service staff working at Hartley are happy to be working and are excited when they see their students as well. They said that some students have drawn them pictures.
One of the first things the staff noticed was how quiet the building was without the students and how different that was. Since the students are only able to pick up meals the staff have put suckers in the lunches once on some weeks and the Waseca Pageants handed out Easter treats with the help of the Easter Bunny one week.
“I'm just glad to still be doing it even if it wasn't a pay thing to do,” Food Service worker Victor Gilmore said. “I know that my staff would volunteer to do it.”
The Waseca Junior Senior High School is not a pick-up location for meals because it is being used to prep and make the meals.
“I have an excellent staff and I've been very happy with their willingness to work and doing what is asked out of them,” Forshee said. “Everyone is being kind and stepping up doing it. I think all staff in the buildings are doing that with online learning in all positions.”