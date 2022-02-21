With a severe housing shortage threatening to limit robust trends of economic growth across the region, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and League of Minnesota Cities have thrown their weight behind a new bill, which includes significant investment and reforms.
Dubbed the “Comprehensive Housing Spectrum Act” by its advocates, HF 2880 passed the Minnesota House of Representatives’s Housing Finance and Policy Committee last week by a 6-4 party line vote. Next, it will be heard in the House Taxes Committee.
Sponsored by the committee’s chair, DFL Rep. Alice Hausman, of Falcon Heights, the bill includes a grab bag of policy ideas that its advocates promise will increase housing availability and affordability at all levels of the market and in all areas of the state.
Of particular interest to local communities could be the proposed Greater Minnesota Housing Infrastructure Grant Program. Under this initiative, cities outside the metro could apply for funds to cover up to 50% of the public infrastructure costs associated with workforce housing projects.
Another provision of the bill, the Housing Cost Reduction Program, is designed to help cities provide incentives for developers. Under the bill, a new program would be set up to reimburse cities that choose to reduce or waive fees on single family and multifamily developments.
The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities’ Elizabeth Wefel, who has lobbied for the bill at the Capitol, believes that those provisions could be particularly beneficial for smaller, more rural communities that have struggled mightily to meet their workforce housing needs.
“One problem we run into in an Owatonna or Olivia is that, once you get a house built, the market value is not the same as in St. Paul, but the cost to put it up is,” she said. “This would get at the challenge of lowering the cost of putting up houses or rental properties that people can afford.”
So far, the list of sponsors for the House bill and its Senate equivalent, SF3147, is composed entirely of DFLers from the Twin Cities. However, Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, said he strongly supports it and will sign on as a co-sponsor in the coming days.
Lippert cited the Greater Minnesota Housing Infrastructure Program as a key reason for his support. Northfield would also benefit from additional funding the bill provides for grants that would be awarded to local housing trust funds.
Though it would only be a one time appropriation, the bill would provide $10 million in grants for local trust funds like Northfield’s. That provision won an enthusiastic stamp of approval from the city’s housing coordinator, Melissa Hanson.
“We really need housing of all kinds in Northfield,” she said. “I think it would help us, in particular, with affordable housing.”
With Gov. Tim Walz and all members of the Legislature up for re-election this fall, it’s anyone’s guess who will be calling the shots next year. But for now, with the Legislature divided between a Republican-led Senate and a DFL-majority House, all legislation will need bipartisan support.
While no Republicans have yet expressed their support for the bill, League of Minnesota Cities Intergovernmental Relations Representative Daniel Lightfoot said that he is in contact with several Republican legislators in hopes of securing their co-sponsorship.
Some parts of the legislation include bipartisan support, and others have been more difficult for Republican legislators to swallow. That includes an excise tax on real estate purchased by corporations and another provision allowing local governments to implement mortgage registry and deed taxes.
Supporters of those provisions have said they're a way to counter the increasing trend of investors outbidding aspiring single family homeowners, particularly in lower-income neighborhoods of the Twin Cities metro.
In some cases, those companies have been accused of charging excessive rents and slacking on maintenance. Critics, however, fear that the proposals represent overreach, which target even those landlords that have not been accused of unfair practices.
Any successful housing bill will need a stamp of approval from Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake. The Chair of the Housing Finance and Policy Committee, Draheim said his focus would be on legislation to increase homeownership opportunities using free market solutions.
While he certainly agrees that the state needs more housing opportunities that are affordable for families, Draheim said that government financed multifamily housing has often resulted in exorbitant costs for the taxpayers.
“We have been spending $300,000 to $600,000 per unit with government financed multifamily housing,” he said. “There’s not a lot of homes in Northfield that are $600,000.”
Instead of subsidizing multifamily housing developments, Draheim has pushed for the state to reduce red tape and fees in order to lower the cost of building single family homes, noting that single family homeownership is associated with decreases in crime and increases in individual wealth.
To attract single family home developers, local communities, like St. Peter, have tried to offer incentives, like lot discounts. However, St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille said that the cost of building a single family home has ballooned so much over the past decade that an “affordable” single family home seems almost an oxymoron.
St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Lee said that, although the city has struggled to find vacant lots, it has generally been able to find developers to build on them, as they have been procured. Still, Lee said that a severe shortage persists.
“The demand for housing greatly exceeds the supply of housing in St. Peter,” he said. “It’s not a great situation, unless you are a seller, in which case you will get the price you're looking for for your house.”
In Faribault, Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that the shortage has become so bad that local companies are having difficulty finding anything more than hotel rooms to house their employees.
Even with the shortage, Johnson said that local businesses and workers remain attracted to Faribault for a variety of reasons, including low crime rates, high quality educational options and a hard working labor force that has commanded strong wages.
Despite those assets, the city has struggled with property values that have been consistently lower than the south metro and Northfield, hampering its ability to attract developers. With additional funding for incentives, Johnson hopes that roadblock can be overcome.
“Additional incentives will be very welcome and could help put us into a desirable position for builders and developers to create more homeowners,” Johnson said.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier noted that, when a subsidized housing development opens up, it tends to fill up immediately. Unfortunately, given the very limited supply of subsidized housing, many families have been forced to take on rent or mortgage payments they can barely afford.
Steele County United Way President Annette Duncan noted that many families are now forced to devote 50% or more of their income to housing costs, hampering their ability to afford other essentials. In response, the United Way helped found the Steele County Housing Coalition.
Focused on finding creative solutions to ensure that more Steele County residents have access to housing that is truly affordable, the Housing Coalition ultimately seeks to ensure that residents are forced to devote no more than 30% of their income to housing costs.
“If 30% or less of your income is going to housing, then you have the funds to meet your basic needs,” Duncan said. “That gives you real economic mobility.”