A Waseca man is charged with three counts of check forgery along with multiple other counts.
Nicholas Ziemke, 25 of Waseca, allegedly deposited fraudulent checks into his bank account, which was opened in 2018.
On Sept. 27, 2019, an officer responded to a bank in Waseca reporting an alleged fraud. Ziemke allegedly deposited a check through the mobile app from a company in Mankato, Minnesota that does not exist at the listed address on the check.
The check was for $2,642 and allegedly on Sept. 20, Ziemke withdrew $200 from another branch of the bank before withdrawing $1,000 through a cash app on Sept. 23.
The police report states that a warrant was being requested due to the whereabouts of Ziemke being unknown.