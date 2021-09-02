Counties within the Le Sueur River Watershed are asking for local residents to make their voice heard, as members of the watershed begin planning a new multi-county water plan.
On Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., officials from Waseca, Blue Earth, Faribault and Freeborn counties and soil and water conservation districts are meeting at St. Olaf Lake Park, northeast of New Richland.
The kickoff meeting is the first step in the One Watershed, One Plan process, a new state initiative encouraging local governments to join together to produce a 10-year strategic water plan addressing the needs of the watershed. The two-year planning process between the four counties was made possible by a state grant from the Minnesota Board and Water Resources.
“This will change from the traditional county water plan process to this watershed-wide plan,” said Kimberly Musser, Water Resources Center Director for the University of Minnesota. “Since the watershed doesn’t know political boundaries, it's a shift to looking at the entire watershed, where there are areas to make improvements to watershed health and really how do we spend state dollars the most effectively?”
The Le Sueur watershed is a major source of sediment and nutrients to the Minnesota River. The predominantly agricultural watershed has many beloved recreational lakes and rivers. However, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency notes that some of the rivers, streams and lakes continue to suffer from many problems, such as high sediment loads, low dissolved oxygen, excess nutrients, and flashy, erosive flows. This comprehensive planning effort provides an opportunity to develop strategies to address these issues with available state funding.
“This is the direction the state is moving in, so getting this [plan] completed definitely helps us in the Watershed in terms of being able to provide public dollars for quality projects,” said Mark Schaetzke, district manager of the Waseca County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Increasing erosion on the Le Sueur River is among a variety of issues facing the watershed, leading to climbing sediment flows and a rising frequency in flooding. Maintaining water quality and groundwater quality are also significant concerns for the watershed, said Schaetzke.
How local leaders prioritize those concerns may be influenced by public input. Community members will have the opportunity to weigh in at the meeting itself or virtually through an online survey. The survey seeks to capture public perception of the watershed’s health and what issues are most important to the community. It can be filled out at any time until Sept. 24.
“The local agencies are inundated with science and research on different practices that we should do. The goal of local input is to help us find out where the public would like us to work,” said Schaetzke. “Having that input will help with the plan and certainly the success of the plan.”