Two local establishments were cited for serving minors last August.
Oscar's All American Food and Drink and Yellow Mushroom in Waseca were both caught selling alcohol to minors during an alcohol compliance check done by the Waseca Police Department.
The employees who served the minors both pleaded guilty and were sentenced. The employee of Oscar's was fired immediately.
During the June 16 council meeting Tom Kraus was present on behalf of Oscar's and Richard Guse was present for Yellow Mushroom as the owner.
“I’m happy to let you know that the employee who did the underage service has been terminated at the time of the offense,” Kraus said of the Oscar's employee. “And my client has no objection to the employee compliance program and fine.”
Guse reiterated what Kraus had to say and that the manager of Yellow Mushroom was already working on how to implement the employee compliance program.
The council didn’t have much to say about the offenses with councilor Alan Rose saying this was pretty straightforward as far as punishment.
Each establishment will pay $100 to the city of Waseca along with providing proof of implementing the Minnesota liquor law employee compliance program that needs to be in place by July 31, 2020.