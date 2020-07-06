Six months ago Monday Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head after responding to a call of a suspicious person.
Matson was initially rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale after being gunned down, reportedly by Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, of Waseca. It’s the fourth hospital for Matson who’s been working to regain his strength.
In a video posted on June 30 on the Facebook page, Law Enforcement Labor Services, Matson, with some assistance, stands up in front of his wheelchair and takes a few independent steps. He is currently in Nebraska recovery facility where he has been for a little over three months.
“In the last six months Arik has slowly but surely struggled and put up a fight to regain his daily capabilities back that we all take for granted,” Matson’s wife Megan Matson wrote Monday on his CaringBridge page. “His touch, taste, smell and hearing are all at different levels, some more intense than others used to be. He is able to walk on his own at times for short distances (never alone). He often finds himself needing the help of an assistant more than not.”
His recovery has included learning how to walk, talk and be independent again. Since being injured he has undergone two surgeries with a potential third one in the coming months.
“Arik wants nothing more than to be home with his family and friends,” Megan continued. “But understands this is going to be a long road to recovery and is grateful for all the letters, care packages, phone calls, text messages and encouragement he has been receiving throughout this all.”
Matson was shot Jan. 6 and he has been recovering since with much support from friends, family, coworkers, other law enforcement, and the Waseca and Albert Lea communities.
Bail for Janovsky has been set at $3 million. According to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 8 in Waseca County District Court, four Waseca officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Third Avenue SE following a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in nearby backyards. Janovsky is said to have fled from officers before firing on Matson and two of his colleagues.
The 37-year-old Waseca resident was charged with three counts of attempted murder, as well as possession of a firearm by an ineligible person due to his previous criminal record.
Janovsky was set to appear in court in April, but that was reset to July 16.
A GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses has raised over $204,000 as of Monday.
“Healing is both a physical and emotional journey,” Megan Matson concluded in her CaringBridge update. “Arik has found out that his faith has been put to the test this season. He has asked God in his darkest times, ‘Is this the plan you have had for me all along?’ In this time of unknowing he sits in silence and listens to God’s voice. I have faith in the unknowing and trust in God’s plan.”