A New Richland man has been charged with felony assault after an alleged social media fight turned physical, according to court documents.
Jagger Neil Johnson, 18, was charged in Waseca County Court on Monday with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and fifth degree assault, a misdemeanor for an incident that occurred on Oct. 29 in Waseca.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a juvenile being assaulted on Oct. 29 in Waseca. The victim told the investigator they had been arguing with three individuals – two minors and Johnson – on the social media app Snapchat when they arrived at the victim’s home at 2:30 a.m. and asked the victim to come outside of a “peaceful conversation.” The victim said they went outside because the three suspects threatened to shoot the victim’s home and horse. The victim stated they saw one suspect holding what he thought was a pistol. According to the statement provided by the victim, Johnson forced the victim to the ground and he and one of the other suspects began striking him with their hands and the firearm while the third suspect appeared to be recording the incident. The victim said they ran back into the house when they heard something hit the ground.
According to medical records, the victim sustained abrasions to their nasal bridge, left lateral orbital rim and scattered abrasions on their hands. Records also show two foreign bodies were removed from the victim’s hands that were described as round metal pellets. It was later determined the firearm was a BB gun, according to the report.
The investigator obtained a statement from one of the juvenile suspects who admitted the victim had been assaulted as a result of the fight over social media. The suspect confirmed Johnson and the other suspect where there and that all three of them took part in the assault and that the fight began when the victim swung at them, according to the report.
Records show Johnson initially denied assaulting the victim, but eventually admitted to the investigator he was at the victim’s residence but the victim would not come outside. The conversation ended when Johnson indicated he wanted an attorney.
A parent of the third suspect requested that a lawyer be present during any type of questioning.
Johnson’s first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.