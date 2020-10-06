Authorities charged an Owatonna resident is charged with a felony domestic assault in Waseca.
Jason Dean Batt, 40, faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation following an alleged assault.
On Sept. 13, a man came to the Waseca County Sheriff's Department to speak with a deputy about an alleged assault that happened at his house that Batt committed on his daughter.
The deputy followed him to their home to speak with the victim, who according to the report, appeared to have cried before the deputy arrived.
According to the report, the victim said, “I got beat up,” to the deputy. The victim pointed to the side of her head where Batt allegedly punched her and said he choked out as well.
The victim said Batt beat her up, both inside and outside the house.
In the report, the woman told the officer that Batt choked her on the couch inside the house to the point she saw black. The victim allegedly told Batt he was going to kill her so he let go.
When Batt and the victim were outside she allegedly tried to get into her car to defuse the situation when Batt, according to the complaint, hit her in the side of the head twice while she sat in the driver's seat. Batt allegedly took everything from her wallet.
According to the complaint, the victim said Batt tried to drag her to his car, spilling her purse out on the sidewalk. She got away and kept walking until she knew he left in his car. The victim returned to the house and later spoke to the deputy.
When speaking to the officer the victim said Batt allegedly stalks her and she is scared.
Batt has since been arrested.