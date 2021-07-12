The Waseca County Free Fair could begin under challenging weather conditions before sunny skies return for the weekend.
The fair’s opening ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, organized this year by the American Legion Post 228 in Waseca, may have to adapt to the severe weather forecast for that day.
“We’ll just have to kind of play it by ear and see what happens,” Lamar Kuster, commander at American Legion Post 228, said.
Given that the raising of the flag, among other elements of the ceremony, almost necessitate an outdoor environment, Kuster said that inclement weather could force them to postpone the opening ceremony.
Thunderstorms are forecast to take place Wednesday across southern Minnesota starting early in morning before drying out by early afternoon, followed by another round of storms and heavy rainfall into the afternoon and evening, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. With highs around 80 degrees, the severe weather potential — with the possibility for damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes — has the potential to derail the fair’s first day after a pandemic wiped out last year’s event entirely.
Wednesday will be the most active weather day during the fair, Hewett noted.
On Thursday, fairgoers can expect a slight chance of storms in the morning hours from lingering overnight storms, and otherwise a quite comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s. Friday through Sunday are forecast to be mostly sunny with light winds and highs in the lower- to mid-80s each day.
“After Thursday moves out of here, there’s not much to talk about,” Hewett said.
The American Legion and VFW honor guard will be at the opening ceremony, Kuster said. Deb Wantoch-Yess, a recently retired music teacher who taught at Waseca High School for 38 years, will sing the national anthem during the raising of the flag.
Arik Matson, a Waseca police officer shot in the head last January, along with Josh Langr, the Waseca County sheriff’s deputy who received third-degree burns while responding to a fatal car crash last October, will also be raising flags for the ceremony. After the flag raising will be the firing by the rifle squad and the playing of taps by the buglers.
The fair’s 4-H plans will also be somewhat different this year, due to restrictions based on COVID-19 guidelines by the University of Minnesota Extension which are followed by Waseca County Extension, which organizes 4-H programming for the annual fair.
The main 4-H event for this year’s fair will be “static” projects, which includes boards, posters and photography by exhibitors that were judged on Friday and will be open for the public to view at the 4-H building on the fairgrounds.
These “static” projects consist of “pretty much anything that doesn’t involve an animal,” Mattea Dann, administrative support staff for Waseca County Extension, said.
Aside from those, there will still be livestock exhibitors, with staff in the 4-H building to take questions from the public. Eligible exhibitors, who are in sixth grade or above, will interview with the judges and present their project, and judges will select which exhibitors get the opportunity to compete at the Minnesota State Fair.
Certain 4-H projects have been cut back, said Dann, including the exploration stations, where in previous yearsc hildren could do activities at the fair and take home what they worked on. This year, there will be grab-and-go kits for kids to complete projects at home.
“We’re just trying to keep people safe,” she said.