Waseca County jumped in absentee and mail-in ballots for the 2020 election.
Waseca County Auditor/Treasurer Tammy Spooner said typically the county receives around 500 absentee and mail-in ballots, but this year the county received 4,098.
“That is a very large increase,” Spooner said. “I would say some of it is COVID-19, some of it is mail-in and all of the media attention on the early voting has brought people out.”
Spooner said her team put in long hours to get all of the ballots processed along with handling the daily tasks.
“I have absolutely incredible staff and everyone worked a ton of hours,” Spooner said. “Basically we had eight people processing, in addition to doing our normal daily activities.”
Waseca County started receiving absentee and mail-in ballots on Sept. 18. Spooner said the traffic of people returning the ballots stayed continuous from the first day all the way through Election Day. Although voters never had to wait long to turn in their absentee ballots, she said.
Absentee ballots typically need to be submitted by election night and are counted at that time, but due to COVID-19, the deadline for the County Auditor to receive the ballots is Nov. 10 as long as it is postmarked by the election. However, an Appeals Court ruling found that the ballots arriving after Election Day need to be separated from the rest of the ballots in case a court ruling declares them invalid.
“We did get them all processed,” Spooner said. “That's the bottom line, getting them processed and getting through.”