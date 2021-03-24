Over the course of a week, three individuals have been formally charged in Waseca County District Court in relation to a string of burglaries and thefts of catalytic converters in the area.
Hunter Ryan Bach, 33, of Pemberton, was charged on March 8; Desirae Dawn Farr, 37, of Waldorf, was charged on March 11; and William Joseph Wieseler, 33, of Waldorf, was charged on March 15. All three individuals have been charged with third-degree burglary, a felony.
According to the criminal complaints, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office had been conducting a large scale investigation into numerous thefts, burglaries and suspicious persons/vehicles reports from Feb. 3 to March 4. The reports mostly came from the surrounding Waldorf area in the southwestern portion of the county. Bach, Farr and Wieseler had been identified as suspects in the incidents early on.
According to the reports, law enforcement had received approximately 15 calls in reference to Bach allegedly stealing gasoline, prowling and trespassing on various properties, specifically abandoned farm sites. Deputies received several reports of Bach telling victims that he had run his vehicle out of gas and he was parked on a nearby roadway. Victims reported Bach would return later and steal various items, including catalytic converters off of vehicles parking on the victim’s property. Some of these sightings were confirmed through trail camera footage, according to court documents.
On Feb. 24, deputies received a report of a burglary at an abandoned property that contained buildings and two vehicles. The hasp to secure the door to the shed with a padlock appeared to have been cut off, according to the criminal complaint. Various items, including a chainsaw and tree trimmer, were reported stolen.
On Feb. 25, law enforcement took photos of the vehicle that Wieseler and Farr had been known to drive and observed two powered reciprocating saws inside the vehicles. According to the report, these saws would be consistent with the type of saw used to cut catalytic converters off of vehicles or cut through door locks. A deputy also later confirmed seeing the missing chainsaw in the vehicle.
Also that day, deputies seized a reciprocating saw from a vehicle during a traffic stop in which Bach was the sole passenger. According to the report, the saw was seized because neither Bach nor the driver – an acquaintance – knew who it belonged to. The saw matched photos and descriptions of a saw stolen from the abandoned property the day prior.
Using a pawn tracking database, investigators reviewed Feb. 26 several recent sales Bach had made to various pawn shops in the area. Video surveillance dated Feb. 24 from a Mankato pawn shop showed Bach attempting to sell the chainsaw and tree trimmer from the burglary reported earlier that day. Upon viewing photographs from the surveillance, the victim confirmed the items belonged to them.
On Feb. 26, an investigator with the sheriff’s office went to Waldorf to follow up on the thefts and burglaries in the area when he observed the acquaintance from the traffic stop with Bach the day prior. The deputy approached the individual and asked if they could speak about the crimes occurring in the area and they invited the deputy inside. While talking, the acquaintance told the deputy Bach would have them drive around the area to find locations to steal from and said Wieseler is also involved in the thefts, specifically cutting catalytic converters off of junk vehicles on numerous properties. The individual stated Bach and Wieseler had allegedly cut a catalytic converter out of a vehicle that had rolled over during a snow storm, too.
The acquaintance agreed to ride with the deputy in the squad care and show him several places Bach and Wieseler had allegedly committed these crimes in the area.
On March 3, the deputy visited the Mankato pawn shop to retrieve the stolen items and review additional video surveillance. The surveillance reportedly showed Bach exiting the passenger said of the vehicle belonging to Wieseler and Farr.
On March 4, the deputy made contact with Farr in the Blue Earth County Jail, where she was being held for an unrelated matter. Farr gave the deputy a Mirandized statement that she gave Bach a ride to the Mankato pawn shop on Feb. 24 and that Wieseler was with. Farr denied going to any buildings during any of the reported thefts in the Waldorf area, but said that she would drive there.
Farr is scheduled to have her initial appearance in court March 30. She is also facing three counts of felony check forgery in Waseca County in an unrelated case. There are also five open cases against Farr in Blue Earth County that include two separate felony check forgery cases and one felony assault case where Farr allegedly hit a victim with her vehicle during a shoplifting incident. The other open cases are for misdemeanor theft and gross misdemeanor theft in two separate incidents. The dates of the Blue Earth County alleged crimes range from November 2020 to February 2021.
Wieseler is scheduled to appear in Waseca County Court for his initial appearance regarding the burglary charge on April 1. Wieseler has several prior felony convictions, including a 2018 Steele County conviction for offering a forged check, a 2016 Dakota-Hastings conviction for theft, a 2016 Waseca County conviction for second-degree burglary, a 2014 Steele County conviction for third-degree burglary, and a 2013 Steele County conviction for check forgery.
Bach is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail, and bail without conditions has been set at $40,000. His initial appearance is set for April 1. Bach has a previous 2015 felony theft conviction in Waseca County.
Across the region, thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise, often leaving unsuspecting victims with repair bills of up to $2,000. The thefts have been such a problem as of late that Sen. John Marty, D-Roseville, proposed a bill earlier this year that would ban the possession of catalytic converters not attached to a vehicle unless the owner can show documentation that they own the converter. The bill has so far not gained any traction at the Legislature.