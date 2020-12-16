A New Richland man is charged in Waseca County Court for the unlawful use of stolen checks and identity theft, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Jorge Torres Jr., 42, has been charged with the possession of stolen checks, identity theft and two counts of check forgery in relation to a Nov. 24 incident at a Janesville vet clinic. All charges are felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, the Janesville Police Department was dispatched to a local vet clinic with the report of a suspected fraud incident. When officers arrived, the owner of the clinic showed a check in the amount of $542.65 and a paper copy of a temporary Minnesota driver’s license. The officer reported the paper license was illegitimate. The person who had given the owner the check informed the officer that they had been in Elysian earlier that day when their dog was hit by a Dodge Durango. The driver of the vehicle gave the dog owner the check and temporary license to pay for the dog’s injuries, according to the report.
The officer emailed the photo attached to the temporary license to neighboring agencies in an attempt to identify the individual. According to court documents, on Nov. 25 two officers with the Waseca Police Department positively identified the man in the photo as Torres. The Janesville officer pulled Torres’ driver’s license and confirmed he was the man in the forged license.
The report states the same vehicle involved in the incident in Elysian was involved in an incident in Mankato, where the same forged documents were used at a retail business.
On Dec. 2, the Janesville Police Department made contact with the victim of the stolen checks. According to the complaint, the victim said his vehicle was stolen from Pipestone on Sept. 9 and that checks belonging to him were inside the vehicle at the time. The vehicle was later located in Cottage Grove and returned to the victim. The victim said he was notified by his bank that one of his checks had been used in Mankato on Nov. 20. The victim told officers he did not know Torres.
Torres’ first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19.