With all the Hartley Elementary School students gathered in the gymnasium for an assembly, Sheryl Stroda, Hartley’s reading intervention teacher, stood around with her peers. For her, it was a normal Thursday — until a photograph of her face was projected onto the wall beneath the words “Teacher of the Year.”
“I’m almost just speechless,” Stroda said after she was presented the award, adding that she had no idea she had won or was going to be honored in front of the whole school. “Kids mean the world to me.”
Stroda was named Teacher of the Year by the Waseca Education Association on Thursday, which awards one Waseca Public Schools teacher the award every year. Since the award ceremony usually takes place at Hartley Elementary’s Veterans Day assembly, and COVID-19 has changed how that event will take place this year, the award was presented a week early.
Stroda’s friends Jodi Ricketts and Stacy Dufault waited with the award certificate and flowers in the hallway outside the assembly, waiting to burst in and surprise her when it was time.
“She’s just a really deserving person,” Dufault said, emphasizing the many different roles Stroda took on at Hartley Elementary amid COVID-19’s disruptions to education. “She’s worked so hard throughout her whole career.”
Ricketts, holding Stroda's certificate, interjected to offer her own praise.
“She’s so good with kids,” she said. “Just very understanding and passionate.”
When the time came for Stroda to claim her spot at the front of the assembly, she expressed shock at seeing her friends and accepting her certificate and flowers. While she did so, presenters spoke about Stroda’s many roles, including providing educational interventions for students, kicking off the Waseca Bluejay cheers, coaching gymnastics, guiding her church’s youth education program, and balancing the parent-teacher organization (PTO) checkbook. Speakers also mentioned the staying power of her smile and positive attitude while she did so many things.
When it was her turn to speak, Stroda shared the praise with her colleagues and community.
“We all were extremely flexible last year, so a lot of this is just the great people that I get to work with every day, and great friends and support in the community that let me use my talents to impact kids because you guys [students] are the best,” she said. “We’re gonna celebrate you right now."
Stroda proceeded to model some silly dance moves that the children gleefully mirrored.
Paulina Guse, second grade teacher at Hartley Elementary and chair of Waseca’s Teacher of the Year Committee, had much to say about all the reasons Stroda deserved the recognition.
“She has literally played like every role in our school,” Guse said, adding that many of Stroda’s contributions have nothing to do with her formal job responsibilities. “She just goes above and beyond.”
Hartley Elementary School Principal Ben O’Brien agreed.
“Sheryl’s a fantastic educator and teacher in our district,” he said. “She models what a lot of our teachers in Waseca Public Schools do, which is go above and beyond for kids.”
For Stroda, that work itself is the reward for her efforts.
“Hartley Elementary does so many wonderful things for kids,” Stroda said. “It’s really a privilege to work here.”