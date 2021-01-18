The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library system has continued to connect with patrons with events and amenities despite the COVID-19 pandemic changing its operations.
After closing the libraries to the public on Nov. 20, the regional libraries re-opened for browsing and computer appointments on Jan. 12 having closed a total of 41 days due to the pandemic. People can now set up 15-minute appointments to browse through books, movies, board games, music CDs, audio books, adventure packs and magazines and 30-minute appointments for computer usage.
People still found a way to use the libraries' resources even though the libraries had to close and change how their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library system gained 508 new patrons, had 114,838 checkouts and 855 events with 11,530 people attending the events, which were lower than the previous two years, showing the effect the pandemic has had on the system. But that's lower than in previous years. In 2019 1,130 new members joined, 226,839 items were checked out and 26,457 people attended events while in 2018, 1,287 new members joined, 203,268 items checked out and 20,959 people attended events.
“It's been tricky, because it really is unprecedented, so we pivoted quite quickly to virtual events and curbside packs,” Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System Director Stacy Lienemann said. “We had some major grants that were coming through and we had to figure out how to pull off those projects without sacrificing the quality of the events.”
Events in 2020 were held virtually or the libraries provided people with take-home packs to complete the projects. Some of the events in 2020 included author panels over Zoom, teen book club, virtual story time and sketch book series.
Lienemann said that finding the right types of programs was the difficult part of moving to virtual meetings and that not all programs were successful, but the staff worked to find what worked best for the patrons to still serve them to the best of their ability.
“They (patrons) need to find those unique memorable moments to pass the time,” Lienemann said of what events worked.
The virtual events brought more people together than imagined with the 11,530 people attending over the course of the year.
“Really we had never done anything like that (virtual events) before, we had no idea if people were going to engage with them or not, but it actually opened up some of these events to those who wouldn't normally show up and we had international people show up for some of these events...,” Lienemann said.
She said attendees were from the surrounding areas, Canada and even Europe because some of the authors were so well known that brought a wider audience of people, who wouldn’t have found the library otherwise.
Libraries are a place to bring people together for a common event, to use the computers, to make a connection with the librarians for recommendations of books and other ways to socialize and learn. With COVID-19 shutting libraries down to the public the librarians had to be creative to keep that connection.
“We’re definitely missing that patron interaction, because we have had to go curbside and closed completely for significant times of the year,” Lienemann said. “...Sometimes, at the very beginning, we just made some phone calls to some of our patrons who are local and would spend a lot of their time hanging out at the library, just a little wellness check…”
She said the staff would write notes to put with the curbside pickup or would give recommendations to patrons to keep the interaction.