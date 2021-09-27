A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after a child called 911 in fear of their mother's safety, according to court documents.
Jeremy Dean Ziemke, 39, was charged Friday in Waseca County District Court with one count of felony domestic assault and one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Thursday night in Janesville.
According to the criminal complaint, a 7-year-old child located in Janesville called 911 and told dispatch Ziemke was going to hurt their mother. Dispatch reported they could hear yelling in the background. When police arrived at the home, the victim reportedly said Ziemke had striped naked and fled to the upstairs bedroom when he was told the police had been called.
The victim said Ziemke had kicked the door in and threatened to "smash her head against the cement" and "punch her teeth down her throat," according to the report. The victim had two small children with her.
Ziemke was reportedly visibly intoxicated, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech while talking with police. Police advised Ziemke to go upstairs and go to sleep, but he allegedly came back downstairs and continued to frighten the victim.
Ziemke was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Waseca County Jail. Before being placed in the squad car, Ziemke allegedly agreed to submit to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a 0.208 BAC. While in the squad car, police reportedly heard Ziemke say "I should kill her ... put that in your report."
Ziemke has two prior convictions of domestic assault from 2011 and August 2021, both in Waseca County. According to police records, police have had more than 10 contacts over the last three months with Ziemke and the victim for welfare checks, reports of domestic assault and DANCO violations.
Ziemke's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 8.