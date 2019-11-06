WASECA — The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce (WACC) has submitted an application to be chosen to appear on the Hulu show Small Business Revolution’s (SBR) fifth season.
The show is in its fourth year of helping small towns and small businesses tell their story and improve the way they do business. SBR is the brainchild of Amanda Brinkman of Deluxe, whose goal is to help enterprises, small business and financial institutions deepen customer relationships through trusted, technology-enabled solutions.
If Waseca is chosen, the chamber will be awarded a $500,000 revival and showcase the transformation on the original online series. Those dollars will be used to provide education for business owners, invest in the community, and invest in specific businesses that will have to go through an application process.
A 500-word essay answering specific questions around the community’s strengths and weaknesses was required to be submitted by Oct. 22. WACC submitted their essay on Oct. 21. On the 22, WACC was asked to provide additional information about the community. On Nov. 1, the producers of the show called to get further information about Waseca. The community and the chamber have made it through some initial cuts. Out of the more than 5,000 nationwide applications, selections will be trimmed down to just six communities by the end of the year. Then those six go to a public vote on social media, with an ultimate winner being chosen in mid-January.
More information will be forthcoming during the next few weeks, regardless of the outcome.
"If we make it much farther, we will need the community’s help. A lot of it!" chamber officials say.
For more information, contact Ann Fitch at 507-835-3260 or ann@wasecachamber.com.