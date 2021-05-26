The Waseca school district won’t have early dismissal days during the 2021-22 school year.
The Waseca School Board unanimously approved the 2021-22 calendar on Thursday that also adds three additional teacher prep days when students won’t be in school.
Superintendent Eric Hudspith sought community feedback on a few options for the 2021-22 school calendar, one of which would add distance learning days and another would eliminate the early dismissal days. Hudspith said he heard concerns that the calendar is excessively complicated or too prone to frequent changes. The goal is to deliver consistency, returning students to a state of normalcy while maintaining some of the unexpected positives of the last year. These include new forms of teacher collaboration and student independence, as well as lessons on adaptability in learning, Hudspith said.
The approved calendar gets rid of early dismissal days and Hudspith said the community’s desire to eliminate those days “came through pretty clear.” Those days will now be replaced by adding three additional teacher work days to the existing six days. This will give teachers one day per month, with the exception of September, for staff development, grading, and other planning and collaboration. The nine days fall nearly evenly on Monday or Friday, reflecting the split feedback Hudspith got from the community regarding which day would be preferable for them.
There aren’t any distance learning days planned for next school year unless weather events force the school to turn to distance learning instead of a snow day to meet the required minimum number of school days. Including distance learning days would have required legislative action to allow schools to have a distance learning option.
“There’s nothing in statute that says we can do distance learning next year, unless we become an online academy, which is not the right fit for us,” Hudspith explained. “Why plan for distance learning when we’re just not there to do it?”
He added that, as he heard from the community, distance learning did not work for most students. That said, he does expect some legislation down the line allowing districts to provide distance learning for individual students who want to do it full-time for various reasons. This would not, however, affect next year’s school calendar.
Given the short notice on increasing the number of teacher prep days when students aren’t in school, the pay in non-teaching staff contracts will still be honored. Hudspith said that it would not make sense to pay people less next year because the board decided in May to reduce the number of student days.
“Going forward, if this is going to be the new way of doing business, we’ll have to make some adjustments,” he said. “But we’re not going to harm anybody’s contract for next year.”