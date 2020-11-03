Jeremy Munson was elected to a second term in the state House of Representatives Tuesday.
Munson, a Republican from Amboy who's a member of the small but active New House Republicans, bested his DFL challenger, Leroy McClelland. With 43 of 57 precincts reporting Munson took 65% of the vote to McClelland's 34%.
McClelland, a member of the South Bend Township Board, ran on a platform that included expanding internet and broadband to outstate Minnesota and working to lower cost of healthcare. But the district, which includes the cities of Janesville, Mapleton, Madelia, Elysian, Waterville and St. James, all but two Waseca County townships, most of Blue Earth County and six townships in the northeast corner of Watonwan County, is reliably Republican.
Former state Rep. Tony Cornish, a law and order candidate and staunch Second Amendment advocate, held the seat for 14 years before stepping down in November 2017 after being accused of sexual harassment.
Munson, in a Waseca County News candidate questionnaire said his top priorities remain reopening Minnesota, bringing more transparency and accountability to the government, and lowering healthcare costs.
Munson and several other legislators were part of a lawsuit challenging Gov. Tim Walz's authority to authorize a lockdown due to COVID-19, closing schools, issuing a mask mandate and limiting a businesses’ operations. A Ramsey Court judge dismissed the suit in September.
Rosen ahead of Pulkrabek
With 72 of 145 precincts reporting, Republican Julie Rosen, who's served in the Minnesota Senate since 2003, was ahead of Legal Marijuana Now party candidate David Pulkrabek with 15,604 votes to 4,377.
Rosen, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, is well-known as an advocate for healthcare issues including mental health and child care.
Rosen, from Vernon Center, first gained a seat in 2002 and will enter her sixth term in the Senate.