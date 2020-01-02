At the end of 2018 Waseca became the 21st city in Minnesota to pass Tobacco 21, a city ordinance to raise tobacco purchasing age to 21.
The city ordinance officially took effect in April 2019 after giving businesses time to make the proper changes.
A year later and the Federal side has taken action.
As of December 2019 the National tobacco purchasing age was raised to 21 by the Food and Drug Administration.
President Donald J. Trump signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years-old.
With the amendment to the act it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes, to anyone under 21 according to the FDA website.
FDA regulates all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, hookah tobacco, and cigars. If you sell tobacco products, you must comply with all applicable federal laws and regulations for retailers.
The American Lung Association has advocated for increasing the sale for tobacco from 18 to 21 to save lives according to the lung association website.
Prior to the federal law the American Lung Association stated on the website that 16 states and the District of Columbia had raised the tobacco purchasing age to 21 along with hundreds of cities and counties raising the purchasing age.
Listed on the American Lung Association website is a list of potential positive impacts due to the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products being raised to 21 from the National Academy of Medicine.
Some impacts listed were tobacco use would decrease by 12 percent by the time today’s teenagers were adults and smoking-related deaths will decrease by 10 percent. Nationwide it could prevent about 223,000 deaths among people born between 2000 and 2019, including 50,000 fewer dying from lung cancer, the nation’s leading cancer killer. Smoking initiation will be reduced by 25 percent for 15-17 year-olds and 15 percent for 18-20 year-olds.
In February 2019 Waseca Junior high school student council members joined nearly 400 youth students and public health advocates at the state Capitol for the second year. These students and health advocates were in St. Paul to rally in support of policies to reduce youth tobacco addiction, specifically speaking on Tobacco 21.
At the time Tobacco 21 was a statewide effort to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products to 21, which would greatly reduce youth tobacco use and prevent kids from starting to smoke, according to a 2015 Institute of Medicine report.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation is a coalition of more than 60 organizations working to reduce youth tobacco use. They are the ones who hosted this annual advocacy day at the capital, urging legislators to prioritize tobacco prevention and “Keep the Lungs Loud.”
The Tobacco 21 statewide effort failed at the Minnesota state level in 2018. Before the policy could be passed at the state level the Federal law was put into effect.
The FDA will provide more information as it becomes available.