Two hog barns were destroyed and a third barn was saved in a fire east of Waseca Sunday night.
Firefighters from Owatonna and Waseca responded to a building fire at Woodville Pork off Old U.S. Highway 14 near the Steele-Waseca county line at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee.
No firefighters or Woodville staff reported injuries. An estimated 3,000 sows and 9,000 piglets died in the fire, according to Forshee.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
Firefighters from Waseca, Owatonna, Ellendale, Medford, Morristown, Waterville, Janesville, Waldorf and New Richland and 20 water tankers responded to the scene. Most fire crews remained on the scene until about 6 a.m. Monday and the scene was cleared at about 10 a.m. Monday. North Ambulance was on standby on the scene, and deputies and dispatch from the Waseca County Sheriff's Office provided help controlling the scene, Forshee said.
Forshee said he appreciated all the help the Waseca Fire Department received at the scene. He pointed out that most of the firefighters are volunteers who were going to work at their full time jobs Monday after being at the fire overnight.
"I can't remember the last time we had nine departments" at a fire scene, he said.