Ken and Harriet Eaton are both from Otisco Township, but they didn't know each other growing up.
In July, Ken will turn 97 and Harriet will turn 94. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary May 3.
Between President Franklin Roosevelt's death and the end of World War II, there was a man who showed movies on a lawn in Meriden. It was the summer of 1944.
Ken would go watch the movies on Tuesday nights and would take the backseat out of his Model A Ford to sit on. He plunked the seat down and two women asked if they could sit on it.
“So I sat on the ground and they sat on my seat. I asked one of them for a date and she agreed,” Ken said. Harriet laughed, “I didn’t know what I was getting into when I said yes."
At the time, she was going into her senior year of high school. Ken was 20. For their first date, they went to the Little World’s Fair at Matawan.
“I didn’t know that there would be anything coming out of it,” said Harriet. “It was just fun.”
“It was just a gal I met,” Ken agreed. “But then I got drafted into the service.”
“Then it was just letters. Writing the letters, it got pretty serious,” she said.
Ken agreed, wondering if it was all that time they spent on them, not in the other person’s company, that raised the stakes of their relationship.
“You had a lot of thoughts when you wrote those letters,” she reflected.
“When I came home on furlough,” Ken went on, “I asked her to marry me. And she said yes.”
The Eatons’ marriage, exciting as it was then, faced challenges early on. While their families got along well, money was tight in the beginning. They didn't have running water in the house and thus, no bathroom.
“Just had a cold water cistern pump,” Ken explained.
Despite that, Ken says that the two of them never had any fights.
“We had disagreements, sometimes,” he said. “But we would work them out.”
Ken’s advice for a long, successful marriage? “Never go to bed at night without getting your differences settled. Two words you never use: ‘Never’ and ‘always.’ And do not take your wife for granted. It’s real easy to do; you’re just living, and you’re doing it. Come up with special things to do once in a while.”
“Like going to McDonald’s, instead of cooking,” Harriet said as they laughed.
Harriet's main tip is to make things fun. Having friends and other couples over for coffee, planning events in town through the church, and traveling — by themselves, or with their fellow churchgoers or family — have been crucial to their marriage, she explained.
“And I think our faith has helped us a lot,” she added.
Reflecting on their time together, the theme that kept resurfacing was family. It was the mental marker they used to remember certain parts of the country they’d visited to see kids or grandkids and to separate one period of their lives from another. And for Harriet and Ken, “family” isn’t just defined by blood.
On Sunday, Vista Covenant Church helped Ken and Harriet celebrate their anniversary during the morning service, serving coffee and donuts. Their two kids were also coming to visit, Ken said. Harriet noted that they have three children. Their daughter who died at age 47 had been married a little more than a year before her death.
“So he became our son, and we call him our son,” said Ken. “Then he married again, and we call her our daughter.”