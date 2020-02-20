WASECA — A Waseca Police Department officer who was gravely wounded while responding to a call last month was able to walk Thursday with assistance from physical therapists.
Arik Matson was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale after being shot in the head the night of Jan. 6. Over more than three weeks, he underwent multiple surgeries before being transferred to a longer-term acute care facility on Jan. 31.
Now, according to updates from sister-in-law Nicole on the online journaling platform CaringBridge, Matson was able to walk for almost 50 feet Feb. 13 with a pair of physical therapists by his side.
“He’s a long way from walking on his own but it’s a start!” she wrote on Friday. “He’s been working on his balance and strength with the stationary bike as well. He is able to move his left arm and leg more and more so that’s encouraging to see!”
In addition to walking, the 32-year-old officer had his tracheotomy removed earlier last week. According to a Feb. 14 post on CaringBridge, his voice is getting stronger and his speech clearer.
In addition to speaking, Matson has also been strengthening his oral muscles over the last couple weeks and is back to being able to enjoy some of his favorite foods.
“They’ve upgraded his diet so he was able to enjoy some of his favorites like pizza and roast beef for meals! There’s something about a good piece of pizza that can do wonders to lift the spirits,” Nicole wrote on Friday.
With the progress Matson has made so far, she added that therapy is getting more intense and will require longer recovery times as he continues to heal.
Meanwhile, bail has been set at $3 million for Tyler Robert Janovsky, the man accused of shooting Matson during the Jan. 6 encounter. According to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 8 in district court, four officers from the Waseca Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Third Avenue SE following a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in nearby backyards. Janovsky is said to have fled from officers before firing on Matson and two of his colleagues.
The 37-year-old Waseca resident was charged with three counts of attempted murder, as well as “possession of a firearm by an ineligible person” due to his previous criminal record, according to a Jan. 8 release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Janovsky’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.